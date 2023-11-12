Oklahoma State football picks up commitment from QB Maealiuaki Smmith in 2024 class

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has its quarterback for the 2024 class.

Three-star recruit Maealiuaki Smith announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday, choosing OSU over BYU, Arizona and others.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Smith was the Cowboys’ top target in the class. He was the top-rated quarterback who remained uncommitted in the senior class.

Smith grew particularly close to OSU quarterback coach Tim Rattay throughout the recruiting process.

“Oklahoma State's small college town community appeals to me and another essential reason that I chose Oklahoma State was because of the relationship I developed with coach (Tim) Rattay," Smith told 247Sports.com. "He's passionate about the quarterback position and I believe coach Rattay's experience will definitely help me develop as a college quarterback quickly.”

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Smith’s nickname is Maui, a shortening of his first name. The paper listed the pronunciation for his name as “MY-ə-LÉE-ü-WALK-ee.”

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: Oklahoma State football grades vs. UCF: Ollie Gordon's Heisman hopes lost in space

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football lands QB Maealiuki Smith in 2024 class