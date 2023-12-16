Oklahoma State football picks up Arizona State's Isaia Glass in transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State was busy Saturday replenishing a few areas of the roster in the transfer portal.

The Cowboys added offensive lineman Isaia Glass from Arizona State in the afternoon, not long after they picked up former UTEP safety Kobe Hylton.

Glass, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior tackle, played in just three games this season before suffering an ankle injury. He did not return, which allowed him to redshirt.

ASU offensive lineman Isaia Glass (73) during the Spring Game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on April 15, 2023.

He started 12 games as a sophomore and appeared in six as a true freshman.

Glass is from San Tan Valley, Arizona, near Arizona State. He is also the son of former Sun Devils defensive tackle Paul Glass.

Isaia Glass at the least provides depth for the Cowboys, who have received announcements from nearly every key offensive lineman to return next season.

