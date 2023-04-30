NFL Draft tracker: How former Oklahoma State football players fit with their new teams
Oklahoma State entered the final day of the NFL Draft expecting to have a couple of players taken, with several more in the mix for undrafted free agent contract offers.
Here’s a look at how the draft played out for former Cowboys.
Tyler Lacy, defensive end
Pick: Fourth round, No. 130 overall
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Lacy’s value was in his versatility, with the strength to play on the interior and the talent to slide out to the edge. And he seemed to be a guy who needed a particular scheme to fit his style.
He gets that with Jacksonville, which is based in a 3-4 scheme, giving him a chance to take advantage of his size, strength and speed. The Jags needed an upgrade at talent and depth at defensive end, so Lacy will compete for a spot on the two-deep right away.
In his OSU career, Lacy played in 44 games, finishing with 113 tackles, including 30 for loss, 11½ sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.
Jason Taylor II, safety
Pick: Seventh round, No. 234 overall
Team: Los Angeles Rams
From Carl Albert High School to Hollywood.
Taylor was taken by the Rams midway through the final round of the draft, ending a long day of waiting for the former Titan and Cowboy star.
A gifted playmaker who led the Big 12 in interceptions with six last season, the 6-foot, 203-pound Taylor concluded his career with 175 tackles, serving as a starter his final two seasons.
A product of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Taylor led the Cowboys with 99 tackles last season, including seven games with at least nine stops.
He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to college football’s best defensive back, and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection.
The Rams, who run a traditional 3-4 defense, were working with a lot of picks. Taylor was their sixth defensive selection, but the only safety in the group that also included TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.
Taylor should compete for a spot on the depth chart, and find his way onto the field in special teams, an area where he specialized at OSU before becoming a starter.
Several Cowboys land free-agent deals
Here’s a look at which former OSU players signed undrafted free-agent contracts after the draft:
Brock Martin, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
Lamont Bishop, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Tanner Brown, K, Los Angeles Rams
Matt Hembrough, LS, Arizona Cardinals
—Scott Wright, Staff writer
