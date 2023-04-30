NFL Draft tracker: How former Oklahoma State football players fit with their new teams

Oklahoma State entered the final day of the NFL Draft expecting to have a couple of players taken, with several more in the mix for undrafted free agent contract offers.

Here’s a look at how the draft played out for former Cowboys.

Tyler Lacy, defensive end

Tyler Lacy (89) is pictured at Media Day at Oklahoma State campus in Stillwater on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Pick: Fourth round, No. 130 overall

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Lacy’s value was in his versatility, with the strength to play on the interior and the talent to slide out to the edge. And he seemed to be a guy who needed a particular scheme to fit his style.

He gets that with Jacksonville, which is based in a 3-4 scheme, giving him a chance to take advantage of his size, strength and speed. The Jags needed an upgrade at talent and depth at defensive end, so Lacy will compete for a spot on the two-deep right away.

In his OSU career, Lacy played in 44 games, finishing with 113 tackles, including 30 for loss, 11½ sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.

Jason Taylor II, safety

Pick: Seventh round, No. 234 overall

Team: Los Angeles Rams

From Carl Albert High School to Hollywood.

Taylor was taken by the Rams midway through the final round of the draft, ending a long day of waiting for the former Titan and Cowboy star.

A gifted playmaker who led the Big 12 in interceptions with six last season, the 6-foot, 203-pound Taylor concluded his career with 175 tackles, serving as a starter his final two seasons.

A product of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Taylor led the Cowboys with 99 tackles last season, including seven games with at least nine stops.

He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to college football’s best defensive back, and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

The Rams, who run a traditional 3-4 defense, were working with a lot of picks. Taylor was their sixth defensive selection, but the only safety in the group that also included TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Taylor should compete for a spot on the depth chart, and find his way onto the field in special teams, an area where he specialized at OSU before becoming a starter.

Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor II (25) celebrates a interception in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Several Cowboys land free-agent deals

Here’s a look at which former OSU players signed undrafted free-agent contracts after the draft:

Brock Martin, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Lamont Bishop, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Tanner Brown, K, Los Angeles Rams

Matt Hembrough, LS, Arizona Cardinals

—Scott Wright, Staff writer

