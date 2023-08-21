Oklahoma State football: What to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys schedule, roster & more

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys football team, all in one nice convenient place.

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 9: at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 23: at Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA

Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA

Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA

Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA

Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: 2023 OSU Cowboys schedule, depth charts