How Oklahoma State football kicker Alex Hale stayed 'even keeled' in win over Houston

HOUSTON — Mike Gundy was growing increasingly frustrated.

OSU earned a 43-30 road win over Houston on Saturday. But as the Cowboys looked to pad a six-point lead in the final few minutes, Alex Hale was nowhere to be found on the sideline.

Gundy needed to ask the redshirt senior kicker where he wanted the ball to be placed for a game-sealing field goal inside the 10-yard line. So with the clock winding down, locating Hale became a top priority.

"I need somebody to find the kicker so I can ask him where he wants the ball," Gundy urged his staff.

OSU's staff finally located Hale, who didn't seem to be in too much of a rush. Gundy said the veteran kicker walked up to him "like we're at brunch on Sunday."

"You're looking for me, Coach?" Hale asked Gundy, calm as could be.

"Hell yeah, I'm looking for you," Gundy replied. "I've been looking for you for 35 seconds. Where do you want the ball?"

Oklahoma State's Alex Hale (19) kicks a field goal in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Gundy explained that he could have Ollie Gordon run the ball to the left, up the middle, or to the right. It was up to Hale, who had gone 3 for 3 on field goal attempts up until that point.

"The middle is fine, Coach," Hale said nonchalantly.

"Okay, the middle it is," Gundy replied.

OSU ran it up the middle, and Gordon waltzed into the end zone for a 3-yard field goal.

Hale's services weren't needed after all, but the Cowboys would've trusted him to deliver if it came down to it.

The sixth-year Cowboy ranked second in the nation in made field goals (21) entering Saturday, but he's now up to 24 makes on 30 tries. And Hale never seems to get rattled, even when a frantic Gundy tries to track him down.

"He's not really a rah-rah guy," redshirt senior quarterback Alan Bowman said of Hale. "He's just even keeled, as much as I would like to be. I get fired up a little bit and I get pissed off a little bit. Sometimes, obviously, I'm emotional in some plays.

"But the way Alex is day in and day out, game in and game out, just so cool, calm and collected is pretty cool."

