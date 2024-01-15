Is Oklahoma State football’s Kasey Dunn a head coach candidate at Arizona?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn’s name has arisen in connection with the Arizona head coaching vacancy.

Dunn was one of nine coaches named in a report from college football insider Andy Staples of On3.com on Sunday after former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch was hired by Washington. Dunn’s name was also on a list published by the Arizona Republic.

Dunn, who also has the titles of associate head coach and receivers coach at OSU, has spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and he’s been on coach Mike Gundy’s staff for 13 seasons in all.

But he has Arizona connections, having coached running backs there from 2004-06.

Originally from San Diego, Dunn played college ball at Idaho and spent much of his early coaching career in the western part of the country with stops at Idaho, San Diego, Arizona, Washington State and New Mexico, along with a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys are coming off a 10-4 season in which they averaged 431.8 yards per game, the best in Dunn’s four seasons as coordinator. With Dunn running the offense, the Cowboys have had two seasons with double-digit wins, reaching the Big 12 Championship game in both, and a .712 winning percentage overall.

Dunn is entering the final year of a three-year contract that pays him $900,000 per season.

Oklahoma State Offensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach/Receivers Kasey Dunn is pictured before a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

