Oklahoma State football at Iowa State: Broadcast info, betting lines, matchup breakdown

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, Dish 150, DirecTV 219, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Iowa State by 2.5

Over/under: 36.5

Ohio defensive end Kwame Sutton (14) sacks Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the fourth quarter at Peden Stadium.

Scouting Iowa State

Record: 1-2 (0-0 Big 12)

Best player: You can make a case for a few different Iowa State defenders here, like returning standouts T.J. Tampa at cornerback and Beau Freyler at safety. But the most impactful player so far this season has been safety Jeremiah Cooper. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of El Paso, Texas, has emerged as a sophomore, with 14 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups through three games.

The case for Iowa State: While the Cyclones haven’t exactly set the world on fire with anything they’ve done in the non-conference season, they’ll be motivated coming off a tough loss at Ohio. And even when Matt Campbell’s teams have been down, they’ve regularly played strong defense, which should keep them in the game against an OSU offense that managed just 208 yards against South Alabama. And if any offense should be familiar with the Cowboys’ 3-3-5 scheme, it’s Iowa State, which is where OSU’s Bryan Nardo went to learn the basics of the scheme he adapted while working as the defensive coordinator at Emporia State in 2019.

The case for OSU: Iowa State doesn’t look quite as dynamic offensively as South Alabama was, so the OSU defense should be in line for a solid bounce-back performance. And with that, it shouldn’t take a ton of points to put the Cyclones away. Iowa State will test the Cowboys’ offensive line, but after Saturday’s disappointing display, look for OSU to come out motivated to be more physical than they showed against South Alabama.

