Oklahoma State football to face Texas A&M at Texas Bowl in Houston in 2019 rematch

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team will be back in Houston for the second time this season.

After playing a regular-season game there last month, the 20th-ranked Cowboys will head back for bowl season as well, with the announcement that OSU will face Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium, marking OSU’s second trip to the bowl in the last five years. OSU lost to Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl, the last time the two former Big 12 opponents faced off.

More: In jump from D-II, Oklahoma State's Bryan Nardo maintained perspective in big moments

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) celebrates his touchdown with Ollie Gordon II (0) and Rashod Owens (10) in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The Cowboys (9-4) go into the bowl game with the chance of reaching 10 wins for the 10th time in school history. Seven of those seasons have come under coach Mike Gundy, who has now led the Cowboys to a bowl game in 18 straight seasons.

“We're lucky. We get to play another game,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Saturday after the Cowboys’ 49-21 loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. “We'll give these guys a week off. I've never given a team seven days. I'll probably give them eight days off. Normally it's four or five, and we're right back at it.

“This team, they need a break. They're tired. We practiced harder in the last eight weeks than I have ever as a head coach in 19 years.”

Texas Bowl

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football to play Texas A&M in Texas Bowl to cap 2023