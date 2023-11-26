Oklahoma State football grades vs. BYU: Ollie Gordon, Cowboy receivers earn an A in drama

STILLWATER — OSU, by beating BYU 40-34 in double overtime Saturday, is bound for the Big 12 Championship Game for the second time in the last three seasons.

Let’s get to the grades.

OSU fans brave the elements

Grade: C

Listen, I have no room to talk. I was in the press box, sheltered from the miserable conditions.

It was cold, the drizzle was constant and students were home on Thanksgiving break. Not ideal conditions for a strong crowd. On top of that, OSU’s first-half play gave fans little reason to stick around.

But then again, the Cowboys were playing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Boone Pickens Stadium, packed all season with sellouts for every game, was a tad sparse given the stakes.

Easy for me to say.

Alan Bowman’s decision making

Grade: D

Alan Bowman wasn’t sharp.

The OSU quarterback threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and he made a handful of other dangerous throws that could’ve been picked.

Bowman, whether it was his fault or not, wasn’t on the same page with his playmakers.

Bowman said he grades himself based on wins and not stats. The stats weren’t all bad though. He completed 31-of-47 passes (66%) for 321 yards.

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) looks to throw a pass in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Ollie Gordon goes off. Again.

Grade: A

Running back Ollie Gordon II had all five of OSU’s touchdowns.

He carried the ball 34 times for 166 yards — an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Gordon’s combination of vision, patience and strength is remarkable. He waited for his offensive line to create holes, and he made slick cuts once he got to the second level of the defense.

OSU-BYU uniform clash

Grade: A

OSU looked sharp, going with black helmets, orange jerseys and black pants. The Cougars wore their road whites, topped by pristine blue helmets.

Well done, squads.

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) celebrates after an Oklahoma State touchdown during second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys contain BYU’s Aidan Robbins

Grade: B

BYU running back Aidan Robbins rushed for a season-high 182 yards last weekend against OU, and Robbins looked to be on his way to another big day against OSU.

Robbins had 61 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half. The Cowboys held him to 13 yards on seven carries in the second half.

Leon Johnson and OSU’s receiving corps

Grade: A

Despite the wet conditions, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy credited his receivers for not having drops.

Leon Johnson III, a Division-III transfer whose story gets better by the game, had a team-high 132 yards. Brennan Presley tied Johnson for a team-high nine catches.

Rashod Owens, Josiah Johnson and Jaden Nixon all had multiple receptions.

