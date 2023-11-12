Oklahoma State football vs. UCF grades: Ollie Gordon's Heisman hopes lost in space

Oklahoma State’s Bedlam hangover was all too real.

The No. 15-ranked Cowboys fell apart in rainy Orlando, suffering a dismal 45-3 loss to the Knights that snapped a five-game winning streak.

OSU (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) now need a little help and two more wins to get to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship game for a second time in three seasons.

But right now, they need to cleanse the palate of a game in which mostly nothing went well. Let’s get to the grades, which reflect a miserable day:

Ollie Gordon’s Heisman campaign takes massive hit

Grade: D

On a day the Cowboys were short-handed up front, Ollie Gordon II’s Heisman campaign likely ended.

He fumbled on the opening drive when the Cowboys appeared poised to answer UCF’s opening touchdown. Later, Gordon seemed to be injured when he attempted a tackle on an interception.

And in the second half he was spotted on the stationary bike after leaving the drive, a sign he was not 100%.

This all happened as the Cowboys played without left guard Jason Brooks Jr. due to an injury. Cole Birmingham also got hurt and Joe Michalski was playing through an illness.

OSU’s Alan Bowman a bright spot

Grade: B-

The numbers don’t tell the exact story of Alan Bowman’s day.

OSU’s veteran passer threw three interceptions, but two were off the hands of receivers on catchable passes. He threw for 225 yards against the Big 12’s top pass defense while again having just four available pass catchers.

He was mostly poised until the game got out of hand, which allowed UCF to up the pressure and force him into some bad decisions. And his third interception was certainly a poor throw.

Still, it’s hard to knock Bowman. He battled until he was pulled from the game in the fourth.

Cowboys lose turnover battle with Knights

Grade: F

It was a no-good-rotten day for the Cowboys when it came to turnovers.

They had been plus-eight on turnovers during their five-game winning streak. On Saturday, they were minus-three.

Four turnovers meant disaster.

A turnover on each of OSU’s first two drives really kick-started everything.

The Cowboys are a team not built to play from behind. And they suddenly found themselves down 14-0 on the road with momentum quickly building against them.

Cowboys struggle with rainy conditions

Grade: C-

Rain unexpectedly overtook the game in the second quarter, really messing with OSU’s attempts to get back in the game.

Passing the football became nearly impossible for a while. And for an OSU team not rushing the football well, that was not ideal.

Worse, ESPN initially reported that OSU was unprepared to handle the conditions. It was later revealed they had rain gear but were unable to react in time.

Still, it’s Florida. Rain randomly happens quite often.

That likely could have been handled better.

Cowboys struggle against UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee

Grade: D

The Cowboys’ defense struggled all around, but containing quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was particularly frustrating.

He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 74 yards. He even rushed for 17 yards on a third-and-15 in the first quarter, setting up another score in the rout.

But the biggest issue was his ability to find so much success against OSU’s secondary.

Plumlee completed just 11 passes, seven of which went to Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson. Plumlee was unafraid to challenge OSU at nearly every position.

First-half penalties hinder OSU

Grade: C

OSU had just five penalties for 45 yards, but they often came at the worst times.

Preston Wilson was called for holding on a Bowman 10-yard run that would have been a first down on UCF’s 3. Instead, it was first-and-20. Bowman then threw an interception while trailing 14-0.

Later, OSU defensive back D.J. McKinney was called for pass interference in the end zone. The Knights later settled for a field goal, but the play extended the drive.

But the Cowboys did clean things up. They had no penalties accepted in the second half.

