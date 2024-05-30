Oklahoma State football games vs. Arkansas, Colorado set for early kickoffs, per report

STILLWATER — When the conference alignment shifted across college football and broadcast agreements adjusted to the new landscape, it was anticipated that Oklahoma State might be in line for a few more 11 a.m. kickoffs.

Thursday’s news suggests the anticipation was accurate.

The Cowboys have been slotted into a pair of 11 a.m. starts already — including the Black Friday game at Colorado, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The Cowboys and Buffaloes will lead off the morning in what will actually be a 10 a.m. start in Boulder on Nov. 29.

Also, the renewal of the OSU-Arkansas series will get an 11 a.m. start at Boone Pickens Stadium in the second week of the season.

Both games are set to be televised by ABC. OSU had just one 11 a.m. kickoff last season, the Big 12 Championship Game.

Additional kickoff times are expected to be announced by the Big 12 Conference on Thursday afternoon.

More: Oklahoma State football 2024 schedule takeaways: Cowboys close vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; An Oklahoma State helmet is seen before a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. South Dakota State, TBD

Sept. 7: vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ABC

Sept. 14: at Tulsa, TBD

Sept. 21: vs. Utah, TBD

Sept. 28: at Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 5: vs. West Virginia, TBD

Oct. 12: Open

Oct. 19 (Friday): at BYU, TBD

Oct. 26: at Baylor, TBD

Nov. 2: vs. Arizona State, TBD

Nov. 9: at TCU, TBD

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech, TBD

Nov. 29 (Friday): at Colorado, 11 a.m., ABC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2 Oklahoma State 2024 football games set for early kickoff, per report