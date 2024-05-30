Oklahoma State football games vs. Arkansas, Colorado set for early kickoffs, per report
STILLWATER — When the conference alignment shifted across college football and broadcast agreements adjusted to the new landscape, it was anticipated that Oklahoma State might be in line for a few more 11 a.m. kickoffs.
Thursday’s news suggests the anticipation was accurate.
The Cowboys have been slotted into a pair of 11 a.m. starts already — including the Black Friday game at Colorado, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.
The Cowboys and Buffaloes will lead off the morning in what will actually be a 10 a.m. start in Boulder on Nov. 29.
Also, the renewal of the OSU-Arkansas series will get an 11 a.m. start at Boone Pickens Stadium in the second week of the season.
Both games are set to be televised by ABC. OSU had just one 11 a.m. kickoff last season, the Big 12 Championship Game.
Additional kickoff times are expected to be announced by the Big 12 Conference on Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma State 2024 football schedule
Aug. 31: vs. South Dakota State, TBD
Sept. 7: vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ABC
Sept. 14: at Tulsa, TBD
Sept. 21: vs. Utah, TBD
Sept. 28: at Kansas State, TBD
Oct. 5: vs. West Virginia, TBD
Oct. 12: Open
Oct. 19 (Friday): at BYU, TBD
Oct. 26: at Baylor, TBD
Nov. 2: vs. Arizona State, TBD
Nov. 9: at TCU, TBD
Nov. 16: Open
Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech, TBD
Nov. 29 (Friday): at Colorado, 11 a.m., ABC
