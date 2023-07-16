Oklahoma State football faces challenge to build chemistry with several newcomers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Asked a vague question about new players who have begun to assert themselves during their first six months on campus, Oklahoma State junior Collin Oliver paused only for a second, then began listing names.

Several names.

Yep, there are a lot of new guys in Cowboy jerseys this year.

Oliver and three of his teammates were at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday for Big 12 Media Days, and they were asked a variety of questions — many of which centered around those new faces.

Each of the four Cowboys in attendance has at least one transfer in his position group who is expected to start or compete for a starting job when preseason camp opens in a couple weeks.

Beyond the 13 transfer portal additions, the Cowboys signed 22 high school and junior college players, and as usual, will bring in a handful of walk-ons. By the time the full roster reports in mid-August, the newcomer total will surpass 40.

While a bit of house-cleaning to filter out any dissenting locker room attitudes will ultimately be best, the immediate challenge is building chemistry with so many new players.

Oklahoma State has brought in nearly 40 new players for the 2023 season, including linebacker Justin Wright (44).

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to, so being in that timeframe with the guys, building what feels like a new culture, it’s real fun,” Oliver said. “You always wanna get to know your new transfers, your new freshmen. Once you get to that and they get acclimated to the culture, that’s when you can build stuff.”

Oliver is making the move from defensive end to outside linebacker and next to him at middle linebacker is expected to be Tulsa transfer Justin Wright. The defensive line could have a couple of transfers in the primary rotation with Anthony Goodlow and Justin Kirkland.

Kenneth Harris and junior-college signee Lardarius Webb Jr. are in line to compete for jobs in the secondary. And the offense has its share of newcomers in important roles as well.

Dalton Cooper on the offensive line, De’Zhaun Stribling, Leon Johnson III and Arland Bruce IV at receiver, Elijah Collins at running back, and of course, the big one, Alan Bowman at quarterback.

All coming from different places, the newcomers bring their own flavor to the roster.

Spring practice helped the team get a jumpstart on their chemistry project, and the player-led training over the summer can help to an extent. But the bulk of a team’s growth together will begin in August.

“Chemistry, in most cases, is built up over a period of time,” coach Mike Gundy said. “You have to have some, so we’ve implemented things to try to create more earlier in the year — meaning January, February, March, June, July — than what we have in the past, because most of the guys on the team don’t know each other.”

The new defensive scheme, brought in by first-year coordinator Bryan Nardo, means everyone is working together to learn the system, and the offense has added wrinkles and schematic changes that make pieces of that system feel new as well.

So the amount of learning that is ongoing on both sides of the ball aids in the growth between new and returning players.

Justin Kirkland (97) goes through drills during an Oklahoma State practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater on March 21.

“I feel like it’s a new team every season that we go into, but this year feels different,” Oliver said. “It feels pretty brand new.

“Team chemistry will always develop through the season, but I feel like throughout spring and through winter workouts and summer workouts when you have to work out with your team, it will boost that up. So that’ll make finding the chemistry in fall easier.”

Through the summer, players are mostly working in smaller groups, and the goal is for that bonding to spread when the full team comes together in August.

Chemistry wouldn’t be as much of a concern without the portal losses the Cowboys experienced in December and January. But after last year’s 7-6 performance in which the season seemed to fall off a cliff after a 6-1 start, the locker room needed an emotional makeover.

That’s what the portal brought.

“Ultimately, I love all the guys who left us,” senior offensive lineman Preston Wilson said. “They’re brothers, they’re teammates and I’ll never say a bad thing about those guys. But if they didn’t want to be an Oklahoma State Cowboy, then I don’t want them to be on my team. That’s the way it is. If they didn’t feel like this was home for them and they weren’t 100% bought in, then that’s fine. They decided to leave.

“But what did we get in return? We got a bunch of guys that wanted to be Oklahoma State Cowboys. We got a bunch of guys that liked our culture, that liked what we did and wanted to be a part of success. So we got a great trade. We got a bunch of guys that saw our culture and said, ‘That’s where I wanna be.’”

