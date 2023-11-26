Oklahoma State football earns second trip to Big 12 Championship Game & more stats vs. BYU

STILLWATER — It was far from easy. But Oklahoma State is back in the Big 12 title game.

The Cowboys rallied for a huge 40-34 double-overtime win over BYU on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium to clinch a spot in the conference championship game.

No. 19-ranked OSU (9-3, 7-2) will play No. 7-ranked Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here is a look at the win by the numbers:

Ollie Gordon has another record day

166: Rushing yards for Gordon on 34 carries. It was his eighth time in nine games to eclipse the 100-yard mark.

53: Seconds left on the clock when Gordon scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 15-yard run. It was his third TD of the second half.

1,616: Rushing yards in the regular season by Gordon, who entered the game tied as the nation’s leading rusher.

5: Rushing touchdowns by Gordon, which ties the school record held by Barry Sanders. Sanders scored five times on the ground in a game three different times. Two of Gordon’s TDs came in overtime.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a score next BYU's Ace Kaufusi (18) in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Cowboys’ offense has bipolar performance

93: Rushing yards by the Cowboys in the opening half on 20 carries. Seventy-seven of those yards came from Ollie Gordon II.

64: Rushing yards on 14 runs in the second half.

76: Passing yards by Alan Bowman in the opening half. Bowman completed 11 of 19 passes.

239: Passing yards by Bowman in the final half of regulation. He completed 19 of 30 passes.

321: Total passing yards by Bowman, who completed 66% of his passes but did not throw a touchdown.

Cowboys miss several opportunities vs. BYU

6: Drives by the Cowboys to cross midfield, withonly three resulting in points. The Cowboys notably got inside the red zone on their first two possessions but only came away with field goals.

2: Interceptions thrown by Bowman, one being a pick-six on a miscommunication with Jaden Bray. It was the second straight game for Bowman to throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; BYU's Isaac Rex (83) reacts next to Brayden Keim (64) after fumbling the ball during the second overtime of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys defense holds off Cougars

-2: Yards by the Cougars on their first two possessions. Three of their next four possessions went for 202 yards to close out the first half.

56: Total yards by BYU in the second half until the game-tying drive to close regulation. The last drive of the fourth covered 44 yards.

327: Total yards by the Cougars, including both overtimes.

5: Fumbles forced by the Cowboys, who recovered two of them. The biggest came in double overtime when Trey Rucker ripped the football away from Isaac Rex to end the game.

120: Tackles on the season for Nick Martin, which moves him to fourth on OSU’s single-season leaderboard. Orie Lemon leads the way with 133 tackles. Martin had eight tackles.

A big senior day

28: Seniors honored in pregame by the Cowboys, with 16 eligible to return next season. Though, some players are in a position to file waivers with the NCAA.

132: Receiving yards by Leon Johnson III in possibly his final game as a Cowboy. The Division III transfer caught nine passes.

BYU burns Cowboys with big plays

95: Pounds difference between BYU defensive end Tyler Batty and OSU slot receiver Brennan Presley, who was forced to tackle Batty to preserve a possible touchdown on a perfectly executed fake punt. Batty, who is also 6-foot-5, scampered 36 yards on the play and tried to hurdle the 5-8 Presley, who stood his ground.

1: Sack by Batty, the lone one allowed by the Cowboys. Batty also had six tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

8: Big plays — 15 or more yards passing and 10 or more yards rushing — by the Cougars, six of which came in the first half as they built a 24-6 lead by halftime. OSU had 17 big plays.

1: Blocked extra-point kick by the Cougars, who knocked down Alex Hale’s kick that would have made it a four-point game with less than a minute remaining. It allowed BYU to kick a field goal to force overtime.

Numbers to know

18: Point-deficit erased by the Cowboys, which is the third-largest comeback in program history.

11: Point-deficit overcome in the fourth quarter, which is tied for third in OSU history.

2: Big 12 title game appearances in three seasons by the Cowboys.

