What Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said about QBs, Bedlam at Big 12 Media Day

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was flying solo throughout the Wednesday morning portion of Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium.

Gundy had arrived in the Metroplex on Tuesday, while his players were scheduled to arrive via airplane prior to Wednesday’s activities.

However, some unexpected maintenance grounded the plane before it made the trip to Stillwater Regional Airport. Shortly after 8 a.m., the group of four players and three university personnel hopped in cars and drove to JerryWorld, arriving just after noon.

So the OSU players — receiver Brennan Presley, cornerback Korie Black, offensive lineman Preston Wilson and linebacker Collin Oliver — rushed around the stadium to fulfill as many of their commitments as possible.

Gundy took the main podium in the middle of the afternoon and addressed a variety of questions, from his starting quarterback competition, his new defensive coordinator, the impact of the transfer portal, and yes, even the well-explored death of the Bedlam series. Here’s a look at some of the topics Gundy spoke about on Wednesday:

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy jokingly begins to stand after no questions were initially asked of him at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mike Gundy talks about Bryan Nardo, Cowboys' defense

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s first summer with the Cowboys has gone as Gundy expected as the young coach brings the defense up to speed on his 3-3-5 scheme.

“I like what I see with where we’re at,” he said. “My goal was to give us the ability to play some odd front and some even front. I feel like our defensive staff knew the even front really well. We had to go find a guy who understood the odd front. That’s why we went and got Coach Nardo. I think his relationship with our staff gives us flexibility to play some odd front and play some even front. I’m excited about getting started up in a few weeks and seeing the direction it takes us throughout the season.”

● Gundy sees the quarterback competition continuing into mid-August, with super-senior transfer Alan Bowman, redshirt freshman Garret Rangel, redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy and true freshman Zane Flores in the mix.

“They’ve worked hard,” the coach said. “They’re out there rotating guys with ones, twos, threes. They’re getting a lot of work. We’ll run the same through half of fall camp, somewhere in that area. If we feel like we know what direction we want to go, I’m gonna be for making that decision at that time. If we don’t feel like we know, then we won’t make that decision. Nothing’s really changed over the summer, because they’re essentially training on their own.”

● The NCAA adopted minor changes to late-game clock rules that will result in the clock running in situations where it previously would have been stopped. Gundy sees the rules having a major impact on late-game situations.

“It’ll be a big factor in the games, in my opinion,” he said. “We’ll see teams that have leads with six or seven minutes in college football — over the last 15 years or so, it meant zero. Unprotected. Now, if teams have the ability to rush the football with a clock that continues to move on first downs, similar to what you see in the NFL, the game’s gonna expire much quicker and will be considerably different than in the past.”

● With his own plans to improve the run game, Gundy sees how the clock rules could benefit his team if it can rush the ball better. But he made the schematic and philosophical changes to the run game before the clock rules were adopted.

“The new rule effectively allows us to rush the football and use the clock if we want to,” he said. “The decisions we made to implement and improve our running game were actually before they solidified the new clock rule. The reason for that was, we played with inexperienced quarterbacks in the latter part of the season, and our inability to rush the football put the game on their shoulders, and I wasn’t comfortable with that.

“Years ago, we had inexperienced quarterbacks and we were a good running football team and we could still effectively score points and win games. So that reason led to allocating more time in rushing the football.”

● Regarding OSU’s locker room culture and player departures after last year’s 7-6 season, Gundy pointed to it as a sign of the times in college football.

“Players are playing on national championship teams that are leaving and going to another school. You have players that are leaving after one year, players that are leaving after five years. … We’re very excited about the guys we brought in. I guess, you know, you have 10 or 12 go out and you have 10 or 12 come in. You get your roster set and you try to have a good spring ball.”

● Asked about Trace Ford’s OSU career and his decision to transfer to OU, Gundy said, “It’s like anything else, nothing surprises me anymore in college football. He was at Oklahoma State and had a good run early in his career. He was hurt the last few years at our place, so we really didn’t get to see him play much. Hopefully he’s healthy and he can finish his career strong.”

Mike Gundy talks about future of Bedlam football series

And finally, Gundy addressed the impending conclusion of the Bedlam series for at least the next several years. OSU hosts the Sooners on Nov. 4 at Boone Pickens Stadium, with OU set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC next summer.

“We have nine conference games scheduled, and then we have, I think, through, I don’t know, 15 years, we’re scheduled all the way up,” Gundy said. “We’re full, for the most part, and we have Power Five teams. I’m gonna go back to what I said earlier. Oklahoma State’s not gonna change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC. They need to change what they do, because they’re the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC.

“So with all the talk from administration and people saying Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase. For me, I’ll listen to the board, I’ll listen to our president, I’ll listen to our AD. If that’s something they want to do, I’m good. But I don’t think it’s gonna happen, based on the way the schedule is. And everybody needs to realize it didn’t have to happen if they didn’t change leagues.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: What Mike Gundy said at Big 12 Media Days