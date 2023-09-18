Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy believes Cowboys don't have 'majors' among issues

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is far from ready to press the panic button after a disappointing and unexpected loss to South Alabama.

To him, the long list of problems that led to the upset are correctable.

And they remain minor issues, not major.

“I don’t think we have majors,” Gundy said during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. “I’m just being honest. I’m going to be able to give you a really good thought three weeks from now.”

Gundy paused.

“Let me go back now,” he said. “What we did out there Saturday was ugly. I’m not saying anything other than that, but I’m saying I don’t see it as a major issue. When I watched the tape, I felt a lot better than I did when I went home, let’s put it that way.

“I think everything that we’re doing we can improve in enough to play and compete and give ourselves a chance to win games.”

Major or minor, the Cowboys are looking for answers as they open Big 12 play Saturday at Iowa State.

OSU’s offense has sputtered, plagued Saturday by poor blocking, dropped passes and penalties, according to Gundy. He also pointed to struggles with special teams.

And he now believes South Alabama wasn’t nearly more physical than the Cowboys as he originally believed Saturday night.

“They really weren’t as much as I thought,” Gundy said. “After I watched the tape, they were more physical because of the way they were able to rush the ball at times. But when we got beat in protection, it wasn’t because of them being more physical. It was because we were in poor technique and they ran around us.

“And then once we got behind by multiple scores, we became a one-dimensional team. And then that’s a disadvantage for anybody, particularly us right now. We need to try to stay balanced.”

Here is a look at other key topics Gundy discussed Monday:

Why Ollie Gordon II was sparingly used vs. South Alabama

Gundy had a simple explanation why star running back Ollie Gordon II only carried the football three times Saturday.

“What you’ve got to remember now is we were behind by three scores and that contributed,” Gundy said.

Gundy was asked specifically about OSU not running the football early when the game was scoreless or still close.

He said South Alabama was putting an extra defender near the line scrimmage who was devoted to stopping the run.

“They forced us to throw the ball,” Gundy said. “If we run it there, we don’t have a blocker for one of their guys.”

Gundy then ran through a list of issues that added up quickly for the offense.

“So you have to be able to force the throw and you gotta be able to hurt them to get them out,” Gundy said. “That’s what their plan is and it worked. Then we didn’t protect well enough, so then we ended up going backwards. When we did hit a throw, we dropped it. We had two or three drops at times that would have helped us. Then we were moving, we got penalties.”

No change in Cowboys' quarterback battle

Gundy offered no updates or changes in the quarterback battle between his son Gunnar, Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel.

“We’re rotating and moving along as we have,” Gundy said in his opening statement.

Asked if he would play all three again, he pointed to his first statement.

Gundy did say all three graded out well.

“They were all pretty good,” he said.

Gundy said he isn’t concerned with lack of reps with the first team for the quarterbacks. He would be more concerned if they were missing assignments during the game. So far, they’ve been clean in that area.

Zane Flores not an option at quarterback

Even with the trio’s numbers down Saturday and no decision on a starter nearing, Gundy has not considered giving true freshman Zane Flores a shot.

“Zane’s not ready,” Gundy said. “Great future. Great prospect. Love every bit of it. But Zane’s not ready right now.”

Gundy: Coach Prime ‘will be great for our conference’

Gundy does not know Deion Sanders. But Gundy is impressed with Sanders and the early success at Colorado for a specific reason.

“He’s gonna do what he wants the way he wants to do it and he believes in it and he doesn’t care what anybody else things,” Gundy said. “Now, he may be making more from Burger King and Aflac and whoever else and it might not matter, which is all the power to him.

“But from a distance what I see is this is what he believes in and this is what he did. I’m guessing that they would have to practice against each other all the time because their roster numbers would be down, but it’s worked out for him.”

Gundy added the value of adding Sanders to the Big 12 next season.

“It’ll be great for our conference,” Gundy said. “But he’s certainly proved you can get rid of your whole team and bring a new team in and play good.”

Quotable

“He and I are just the same,” Gundy joked after his youngest son Gage pointed out that Alabama coach Nick Saban was forced to play three quarterbacks in Saturday’s win over South Florida.

“He’s got six or seven national championships, but he and I are the same,” Gundy added.

