Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about Cowboys' win vs. BYU
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about Cowboys' win vs. BYU
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about Cowboys' win vs. BYU
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.