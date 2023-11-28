Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about facing Texas run defense
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about facing Texas run defense
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about facing Texas run defense
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
Johnson played in eight games in 2023 and spent two seasons in College Station.
Justin Fields and Joshua Dobbs both have something to prove before the 2023 NFL regular season ends.
Michigan won its third straight against Ohio State on Saturday and will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Rick Stockstill was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Mike Elko will be making a return to Texas A&M.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Eight Power Five teams have one loss or fewer after the regular season. That's a playoff-era record.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
The annual Feast Week of college games during Thanksgiving break featured losses by nine teams in the Associated Press Top 25. Two teams lost back-to-back games at their events.
The Giants' 10-7 win comes hours after a scathing report about Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale's relationship turning sour.
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
Denis Bouanga's goal and Maxime Crépeau's saves propelled LAFC to the Western Conference final.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens now have the best record in the AFC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.