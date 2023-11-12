Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about Cowboys' loss at UCF
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy talks about Cowboys' loss at UCF
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Javon Baker dropped a catch that could have set up a touchdown and the ball somehow ended up in Bishop's hands.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
