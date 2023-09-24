Oklahoma State football can't stop Rocco Becht & more stats from loss vs. Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma State’s comeback bid fell just short. And the Cowboys were left reeling entering their bye week.

OSU fell 34-27 at Iowa State in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to open Big 12 play.

The Cowboys have lost two straight games.

Here is a look at the loss through the numbers:

Oklahoma State running backs have big day

71: Yard run by Ollie Gordon II in the first quarter, easily the longest play of the season by the Cowboys. The previous longest play was a 39-yard reception by Jaden Bray in the season opener against Central Arkansas.

60: Yard touchdown reception by Jaden Nixon, the longest scoring catch by Cowboys running back since Joseph Randle caught a 63-yard pass against Arizona on Sept. 8, 2011.

121: Rushing yards for Gordon on 18 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per carry. It’s the second-highest total for Gordon in his career, falling short of his 136 yards against West Virginia last season.

-1: A rush by Gordon with 3:23 left in the first quarter, his first carry of the year that resulted in negative yardage. He went 24 straight carries with a positive or no gain. He finished the day with two plays that led to a loss.

2: Plays for more than 40 yards by the Cowboys’ offense, the first in four games. Both came on the big plays by Gordon and Nixon.

Cowboys’ defense struggles against Iowa State

34: Points scored by the Cyclones, a season high. Iowa State entered the day averaging just shy of 17 points per game. It was also coming off a 10-7 loss at Ohio.

426: Total offensive yards for the Cyclones, who entered with an average of 270.3 yards per game.

348: Passing yards by Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, who entered with an average of 183 passing yards per game. The redshirt freshman threw three touchdowns.

126: Receiving yards by Iowa State junior receiver Jaylin Noel in the first half, a career-best total. He had seven receptions and a touchdown in the half. His previous single-game best was 120 yards against Baylor in 2022. Noel finished with eight receptions for 146 yards.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 34-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A look at Alan Bowman’s first day as lone OSU quarterback

19: Career starts for Alan Bowman, who played the entire game for the first time this season instead of rotating with Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel.

278: Passing yards for Bowman, which is more than his previous three games of action combined for the Cowboys. He also threw two touchdowns. In his 12 drives over three games, he threw for just 235 yards and completed 30 of 52 passes.

2: Interceptions thrown by Bowman, including one that sealed the game for the Cyclones when star T.J. Tampa jumped a pass with less than 90 seconds remaining.

409: Total yards by the Cowboys’ offense, which snapped an 18-game streak by the Cyclones of holding opponents to less than 400 total yards. Iowa State entered the game as the best defense in the Big 12 and ninth in the nation while allowing just 253.7 yards per game.

Statistics to know

37: Total points scored in the first half, topping the over/under line of 36.5 total points set by oddsmakers for the entire game.

53: Yard field goal in the third quarter by OSU kicker Alex Hale, a career long. It’s 1 yard longer than his 52-yarder at Arizona State. He had never made a field goal longer than 45 yards before this season. He now has three of better distance.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

