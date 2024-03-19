Oklahoma State football at BYU moved, giving Cowboys two Big 12 Friday night games

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football is set to have two Friday conference games in 2024, following the announcement Tuesday that the Cowboys’ road trip to BYU will be shifted off the weekend.

OSU will face BYU on Friday, Oct. 18, which comes after an open week for the Cowboys. Kickoff time and television coverage for the game have not been announced.

The Pokes finish off the regular season with another Friday road game, at Colorado on Nov. 29.

OSU has not played a Friday road game since the 2019 season opener at Oregon State.

OSU is 3-0 all-time against BYU, but has never played the Cougars in Provo, Utah. The Colorado game will be OSU’s first game against the Buffaloes since the 2016 Alamo Bowl, and just the second since Colorado departed from the Big 12 in 2010.

With the Buffs’ return to the league, the schools will resume a series that was played nearly every year between 1960-2009.

Oklahoma State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. South Dakota State

Sept. 7: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 14: at Tulsa

Sept. 21: vs. Utah

Sept. 28: at Kansas State

Oct. 5: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 12: Open

Oct. 19 (Friday): at BYU

Oct. 26: at Baylor

Nov. 2: vs. Arizona State (Homecoming)

Nov. 9: at TCU

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 29 (Friday): at Colorado

