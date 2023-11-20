Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys might face Auburn or Notre Dame

The Oklahoma State football team bounced back from a disappointing 45-3 loss at Central Florida with a 43-30 victory at Houston on Saturday, and the Cowboys' Big 12 title hopes remain alive.

Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12), which is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, is set to host BYU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will try to make a statement as it ends the regular season.

The Cowboys' bowl-season fate is still up in the air, but it appears they'll likely play in either the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, or the Texas Bowl in Houston.

Here are Oklahoma State's bowl projections for Week 13.

2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections for Week 13

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

247Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

Fox: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU football bowl projections 2023: Where the Cowboys stand in Week 13