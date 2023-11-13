Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys could face ex-Big 12 foe Texas A&M
Oklahoma State followed its 27-24 Bedlam victory with a disappointing performance at Central Florida as the Cowboys lost 45-3 on Saturday.
But still, many of the Cowboys' goals remain intact, and they're still in the Big 12 title hunt.
Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) — which fell from No. 15 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and from No. 17 to No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll — will play at Houston at 3 p.m. Saturday before hosting BYU the following week
The Cowboys still have a good chance of competing in a respected bowl against a good opponent.
With Week 11 in the books, here is a look at Oklahoma State's bowl projections.
2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections for Week 12
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina
247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Utah
CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn
