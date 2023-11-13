Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys could face ex-Big 12 foe Texas A&M

Oklahoma State followed its 27-24 Bedlam victory with a disappointing performance at Central Florida as the Cowboys lost 45-3 on Saturday.

But still, many of the Cowboys' goals remain intact, and they're still in the Big 12 title hunt.

Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) — which fell from No. 15 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and from No. 17 to No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll — will play at Houston at 3 p.m. Saturday before hosting BYU the following week

The Cowboys still have a good chance of competing in a respected bowl against a good opponent.

With Week 11 in the books, here is a look at Oklahoma State's bowl projections.

2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections for Week 12

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina

247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Utah

CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Where could Cowboys go?