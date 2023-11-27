Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys in mix for Pop-Tarts, Texas bowls

The college football regular season is over, but Oklahoma State still has more game before it starts preparing for a bowl matchup.

The Cowboys (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) will play Texas (11-1, 8-1) in the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The latest bowl projections have Oklahoma State in either the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, or the Texas Bowl in Houston.

Here's a list of Oklahoma State's projections for Week 14.

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) tries to get by BYU's AJ Vongphachanh (10) in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections for Week 14

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

247Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

Fox Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Where will Cowboys go?