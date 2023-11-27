Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys in mix for Pop-Tarts, Texas bowls
The college football regular season is over, but Oklahoma State still has more game before it starts preparing for a bowl matchup.
The Cowboys (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) will play Texas (11-1, 8-1) in the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The latest bowl projections have Oklahoma State in either the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, or the Texas Bowl in Houston.
Here's a list of Oklahoma State's projections for Week 14.
2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections for Week 14
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State
247Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn
CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn
Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn
Fox Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State
