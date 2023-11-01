Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys keep rising with Bedlam up next
Despite a fourth consecutive win, there wasn't a ton of movement in Oklahoma State's bowl projections this week.
But a fifth straight victory would surely raise the floor for the Cowboys (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) to something closer to the Alamo Bowl.
Here are the latest 2023 bowl projections for OSU heading into this week's game vs. OU:
More: Bedlam football series isn't dead, but obstacles remain, OU, OSU athletic directors say
2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections
USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Texas Bowl vs. Missouri
247Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin
CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. USC
Action Network: Cotton Bowl vs. Oregon
More: ‘No quit in him’: How Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon became college football's hottest RB
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Where will Cowboys go?