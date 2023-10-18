Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: Cowboys on rise after Sunflower State sweep
A sweep of the Sunflower State has done wonders for how folks feel about the Oklahoma State football team.
Coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have rebounded from a 2-2 start with home wins the past two weeks against Kansas State (29-21 on Oct. 6) and Kansas (39-32 on Oct. 14).
OSU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) now appears set to extend its bowl streak to 18 years.
Here are the latest 2023 bowl projections for OSU heading into this week's game at West Virginia:
2023 Oklahoma State football bowl projections
USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs. Arizona
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
247Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Duke
CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
Action Network: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
