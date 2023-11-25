What will Oklahoma State football need to do to beat BYU, reach Big 12 Championship Game?

STILLWATER — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and Oklahoma State is still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cowboys play host to BYU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium and when the day is done, they’ll know if they’re going to the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas, next week or turning toward bowl preparation.

Of course, the Cowboys need to win to give themselves the best chance of advancing without a whole lot of help.

Here’s a look at the game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker (9) celebrates a play in the second half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Cowboy in the Crosshairs

Safety Trey Rucker: The redshirt senior, in his first year as a starter, has at least eight tackles in each of the last seven games. He also had the game-turning interception late in the first half last week at Houston.

Yet Rucker has also had his hiccups in pass coverage at times this year, particularly when opponents can isolate him in single coverage deep. That’s what he has to watch out for.

BYU is a balanced offense, but uses a variety of rush concepts, like the triple-option, that put pressure on defenders to be positioned correctly. And if Rucker gets too focused on the run, he could be susceptible to deep throws.

Number to Know

28.0%: That’s BYU’s third-down conversion rate this season, ranking 127th nationally. OSU’s defense hasn’t been great on third down, giving up conversions on 40.9% of opportunities, ranked 88th nationally.

Yet the Cowboys are coming off their best game of the season, having held Houston to 2-of-11 on third downs last week.

Getting off the field has been paramount for the Cowboy defense. After giving up two early touchdowns at Houston, OSU forced six punts and had an interception in the next seven drives, giving the offense time to put the rally together.

If BYU is converting third downs on Saturday, it could be a bad sign for the Pokes.

Houston running back Stacy Sneed (21) is hit by Oklahoma State safety Nick Session (14) while returning a kick during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. Oklahoma State won 43-30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bold Bowl Prediction

With a win: Cotton Bowl. Obviously, the Pokes would also need to win the Big 12 title game to land in a New Year’s Six bowl at this point, but it’s still on the table.

With a loss: Liberty Bowl. Really, win or lose, the Cowboy bowl possibilities are a wide range. Some national writers are projecting them to the Pop-Tarts or Texas bowls regardless of what happens on Saturday.

Uni-Guess

White-Orange-Orange: A strong traditional look for Senior Day with an OSU brand logo on the helmet. Of course, they might want to go with a black jersey here. To this point, they’ve worn orange at home four times and black just twice. Maybe they try to even it out with an orange-black-orange combo.

—Scott Wright, Staff writer

