Can Oklahoma State football, Alan Bowman win against Big 12's best pass defense in UCF?

Oklahoma State’s path to the Big 12 championship game must go through three conference newcomers.

First up: A trip to the land of Mickey Mouse to face UCF.

The No. 15-ranked Cowboys (7-2, 5-1) travel to UCF (4-5, 1-5) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in FBC Mortgage Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

Cincinnati's Justin Harris tackles Oklahoma State's Leon Johnson III during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

3 players to watch in OSU vs. UCF

Safety Kendal Daniels: The former Beggs star has been relatively quiet the past two games, combining for just 11 tackles, including one for a loss. That can’t continue. Daniels has to make his presence felt more, especially in stopping the run. OSU has given up big plays on the ground — and through the air — and UCF can be dangerous in that area.

Wide receiver Leon Johnson III: His redshirt is gone, but the 6-foot-5 transfer is making the most of his likely lone season with the Cowboys. He’s coming off back-to-back weeks of catching five passes, giving quarterback Alan Bowman a tall target who has proven to be reliable. If the Cowboys remain extremely short-handed at receiver, Johnson’s role will remain incredibly important.

Defensive tackle Justin Kirkland: Another transfer, the Cowboys’ big man will be crucial against RJ Harvey and Co. Kirkland has just 13 tackles on the season, but his 6-foot-4, 346-pound frame is there for other reasons — primarily to clog up the middle of the defensive line.

2 big questions in OSU vs. UCF

Who wins the rushing battle between OSU’s Ollie Gordon II and UCF’s RJ Harvey? The Big 12’s co-offensive players of the week square off. Gordon has been putting up otherworldly numbers since he took over the primary role to begin Big 12 play. So, it’s easy to overlook Harvey. But he’s had four straight 100-yard games and is on pace to be the Knights’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018. This game could hinge on which running back has the biggest night.

Can Alan Bowman have success against UCF? While the Knights have the worst run defense in the conference, they also have the best pass defense. That’s tough to explain. But it does mean that a short-handed receivers group around OSU veteran quarterback Alan Bowman will be challenged. A week ago, the Cowboys played just four receivers and won Bedlam. Bowman was the catalyst. Can he be that again?

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. UCF

Ollie Gordon II will rush for 300-plus yards. The Knights have really struggled to slow down opponents on the ground, which leaves the imagination to run wild. And Gordon will do just that, setting a new career high while also making a huge national statement that he belongs firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football QB Alan Bowman faces stout secondary of UCF