Oklahoma State football adds Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton in transfer portal

Oklahoma State added to its wide receiver depth Monday through the transfer portal.

Virginia Tech receiver Da’Wain Lofton announced his commitment to the Cowboys.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound junior boosts a group that lost Jaden Bray and Blaine Green to the transfer portal.

Lofton played in all 13 games last season for the Hokies, starting once. He had just six catches for 58 yards. His biggest contributions were on special teams, including a fumble recovery against Tulane in the Military Bowl.

Lofton played at Northside High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Virginia Tech's wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton (3) catches a pass from quarterback Grant Wells during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

