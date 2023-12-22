Oklahoma State football adds defensive back Jacobi Oliphant to 2024 recruiting class

STILLWATER — A day after Oklahoma State announced its 2024 football signing class, the program added another player.

Jacobi Oliphant, a defensive back from St. Louis University High School in Missouri, announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media Thursday night.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound prospect who has the ability to play cornerback or safety, Oliphant landed an OSU offer late in the recruiting process and made an official visit last weekend. He picked OSU over a final five that included Arkansas State, Colorado State, Wyoming and Ohio.

Oliphant is the fifth defensive back added to the class, and the second in the last two days. OSU added Del City defensive back LaDainian Fields on Wednesday morning after he flipped his commitment from TCU.

Oliphant and Fields brought the count to 10 defensive players in the 18-player class to this point. OSU could add more signees in February.

More: Can Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy continue developmental recruiting method in portal era?

Oklahoma State football 2024 recruiting class

Here’s a look at the Oklahoma State football signing class of 2024:

Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown (School)

Jonathan Agumadu, LB, 6-1, 220, McKinney, Texas

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, RB, 6-2, 225, Columbia, South Carolina (Irmo)

Landyn Cleveland, S, 6-0, 185, Mansfield, Texas (Legacy)

LaDainian Fields, DB, 6-1, 175, Del City

Rodney Fields, RB, 5-9, 187, Del City

Josh Ford, TE, 6-6, 250, Stillwater

Tre Griffiths, WR, 6-3, 205, Keller, Texas

Caleb Hackleman, OL, 6-6, 275, Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)

Chauncey Johnson, OL, 6-4, 295, Lonoke, Arkansas

Temerrick Johnson, OLB/DE, 6-3, 205, Midlothian, Texas (Heritage)

David Kabongo, S, 5-11, 180, Trophy Club, Texas (Byron Nelson)

Nuku Mafi, OL, 6-4, 295, Salt Lake City (West)

Willie Nelson, DB, 5-9, 170, Longview, Texas

Armstrong Nnodim, DL, 6-2, 250, Mesquite, Texas (Horn)

Maealiuaki Smith, QB, 6-4, 210, San Mateo, California (Junipero Serra)

Luke Webb, DE, 6-3, 280, Deer Park, Texas

Gunnar Wilson, LB, 6-2, 210, Melissa, Texas

More: Why Oklahoma State football sees upside in RB signees Jaden Allen-Hendrix, Rodney Fields

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football adds Jacobi Oliphant for 2024 recruiting class