Oklahoma State football to add Terry Miller to Ring of Honor on Oct. 14 vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State announced Monday that former star running back Terry Miller will be added to the OSU football Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 14 during Cowboys' game against Kansas in Stillwater.

A two-time All-American who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and was fourth in 1976. He is one of only 23 running backs in college football history to have logged two top-four Heisman finishes.

In his collegiate career, Miller played in 43 games, totaling 871 carries for 4,754 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry and 110.6 rushing yards per game. He is still the only player in OSU history to finish his career with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he ranked fourth in career rushing in NCAA history following his final season.

Miller led the Big Eight in rushing as a junior and senior, won the Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year award in both of those seasons and is one of only three Big Eight players with more than 4,000 career rushing yards. The other two (Mike Rozier of Nebraska and Thurman Thomas of Oklahoma State) are both College Football Hall of Fame members as well.

Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, pictured in 1977

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football to add Terry Miller in Cowboys' Ring of Honor