Which Oklahoma State football 2024 signees could make early impact or redshirt?

STILLWATER — Taking a look at the depth chart released prior to Oklahoma State’s appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game earlier this month, the Cowboys aren’t facing a massive roster turnover at this point in the offseason.

More is sure to come, with players potentially entering the transfer portal after the Texas Bowl, where the 20th-ranked Cowboys take on Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday inside NRG Stadium in Houston.

And others could depart when the portal window opens again in May.

But for now, the OSU two-deep is set to lose 10 offensive and defensive players in all, between those who have exhausted their eligibility or entered the portal. Of those 10, five were listed as starters for the Big 12 title game.

So the opportunities for the incoming freshmen to make a quick impact in 2024 will be minimal.

The Pokes signed 17 high school prospects Wednesday, so here’s a look at the potential impact for those players:

Immediate opportunity

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, running back

As of this moment, the Cowboys have just four running backs on scholarship for next season, so unless they add more than one player from the portal, the freshman running backs will be in competition for a top-four spot. And if you look back over recent years, the Pokes have regularly gone four deep at running back, usually by necessity. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Allen-Hendrix could carve out a useful spot for himself.

Rodney Fields, running back

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Fields isn’t as big as Allen-Hendrix, but is in the same situation for potential playing time. This season, true freshman Sesi Vailahi wasn’t expected to see the field, but ended up the No. 2 back for the Big 12 title game, getting some meaningful snaps. Fields could fill a similar role.

Josh Ford, tight end*

It’s a lot to ask a player in a physically demanding position like tight end to make a quick jump to contributing as a true freshman. But based on where the Cowboys stand with the tight end and fullback positions, a big, physical player like the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Ford could find his way into some action. OSU is losing two of its top three tight ends and starting fullback, Braden Cassity. Ford isn’t afraid to block, and that could be his key to early playing time with the group of returners led by Quinton Stewart.

Likely contributor

Landyn Cleveland, defensive back*

This is where you get into the players who could find their way into a backup role, and also be asked to help on special teams. Cleveland was one of the top-rated recruits in the class, with offers from Michigan, Alabama, OU and Texas, among others. And he offers versatility in the secondary. So he could be a prime candidate to get some early experience.

Tre Griffiths, receiver*

As of now, the Cowboys are a little thinner than expected at receiver for next year, and they’re particularly thin when it comes to size. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Griffiths could fight his way into the rotation, particularly since he’s the only receiver in the class and will be on campus for spring ball.

Possible contributor

Jonathan Agumadu, LB, 6-2, 215, McKinney, Texas

Linebackers also fit the mold of players who could get some special teams work, even if it’s only four games while redshirting.

LaDainian Fields, defensive back

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Fields, who had a strong year on both sides of the ball for Del City, fits much the same category as other defensive backs, which are often the first choice for special teams work among true freshmen. That was the case this year with guys like Kam Franklin and R.J. Lester, and the year before with Cameron Epps and D.J. McKinney.

Temerrick Johnson, linebacker*

Coach Mike Gundy spoke highly of Johnson’s tackling ability, as well as his speed, which could open a door for him as a special teams contributor, though the linebacker depth chart remains fairly clogged with almost everyone returning.

David Kabongo, defensive back*

Kabongo has some versatility, and he’s arriving early, which will give him a chance to make an early impression.

Willie Nelson, defensive back*

Basically an identical situation to Kabongo.

Maealiuaki Smith, quarterback*

An element of uncertainty remains with OSU’s quarterback position. Alan Bowman has begun the process to apply for a seventh year of eligibility. If he doesn’t get it, the Cowboys will have Garret Rangel, Zane Flores and Smith as their only scholarship quarterbacks in the spring, setting the stage for a competition that could last into preseason camp. Smith would be the underdog as the new guy, but still in the mix.

Gunnar Wilson, linebacker

Another option for special teams help, particularly on kickoff coverage, where Gundy and his staff like to use linebackers.

Likely to redshirt

Caleb Hackleman, offensive line*

While a few guys in this section, like Hackleman, are enrolling early, Gundy rarely tries to push offensive or defensive linemen into early action. Between the physical demands and the fine-tuning of skills that come with the first year of college, linemen need a redshirt season to adapt.

Chauncey Johnson, offensive line

Gundy pointed to Johnson as someone who should see significant body development early in his career because of the advanced training he’ll get at OSU. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman from Lonoke, Arkansas — a town of less than 5,000 people located east of Little Rock — succeeded with raw strength in high school.

Nuku Mafi, offensive line

Another Salt Lake City addition to the roster, following the likes of Jaylen Warren, Nathan Latu and Sesi Vailahi in recent years, Mafi has good power in his 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame. But with a lot of veterans returning, the chances for any of these three offensive linemen breaking into the two-deep are low.

Armstrong Nnodim, defensive line*

At 6-foot-2, 257 pounds, Nnodim offers some versatility in the Cowboys’ current defensive scheme, and with his early arrival, they’ll get a good idea of where he fits. The Cowboys have a few defensive ends with super-senior years available, so the depth chart will be dictated by those decisions.

Luke Webb, defensive line*

Also versatile, but bigger at 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, Webb is one of the top recruits in the class, and Gundy says he could ultimately be a 300-pounder who can play on the interior.

*-Expected to enroll in January

