Oklahoma State flips LaDainian Fields from TCU on signing day

Dec. 20—Del City defensive back LaDainian Fields flipped his commitment from TCU to Oklahoma State hours before the early signing period opened Wednesday.

Fields is ranked the No. 95 defensive back in the nation and the 16th in Oklahoma by 247Sports. He committed to the Horned Frogs on Aug. 5 and received an offer from OSU on Dec. 12.

His cousin, Del City running back Rodney Fields, had been committed to OSU since January. Coach Mike Gundy said that relationship helped flip LaDainian Fields.

"He's been interested in us for a while," Gundy said. "So, as we just kind of pushed through it, there was a really good spot for him."

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Fields proved himself to be an explosive athlete in all three phases and in multiple sports. Defensively, he totaled 40 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season while also leading the Eagles in receiving yards (1,248), total touchdowns (19) and punt return yards (254).

Fields is also on the track and field team and ran the 100-meter dash in 11.32 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 23.31 seconds and had a long jump of 20-feet, 9-inches.

"We felt like he's a guy that can come in and can help us in a variety of ways," Gundy said. "He's a little different from the standpoint of he's a very successful offensive player. We think he has great defensive skills and also in the return game."

Cowboys land South Carolina running back in the final hoursOklahoma State needs to prepare for Ollie Gordon leaving for the NFL after the 2024 season when he's draft eligible.

It's possible that the next great Cowboy running back is playing for another team like Jaylen Warren was in 2020. But if one is on the roster now, it may be Jaden Allen-Hendrix.

Allen-Hendrix committed to OSU on Tuesday out of Columbia, South Carolina, as one of the final pieces of this year's high school recruiting class.

"We really like him. (I) met him for the first time just a week ago when he came in on a visit with his mom," Gundy said. "He's just kind of scratching the surface. We feel like that he hasn't developed his body anywhere near what it's going to be two years from now."

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Allen-Hendrix ran for 2,215 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 373 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns as a senior. Despite those numbers, his hometown Gamecocks didn't offer him.

"I'm gonna guess that they evaluated him as being not fast enough," Gundy said. "He has a really, really big lower body, so when he spends 18 months in the weight room with (strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass) ... he's gonna drop two-tenths off his 40 (yard dash time) because of the massive body he has to develop. So I envision him being 240 (pounds) and running in the 4.5 (second range) in a couple years."

Pioneer pipeline stays flowing

It's rare for a hometown kid to play college football for a team besides the orange and black, especially recently as Gundy watched the Pioneers play with his two youngest sons, Gunnar and Gage, from 2016 to 2022.

The latest Stillwater High School recruit is tight end Josh Ford, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds.

"It didn't take long for me to realize that we wanted him on our team, and the reason why is because he has a really good body to work with," Gundy said. "That decision had already been made based on his physicality, his toughness, his love for football. Guys like that, you can't find enough of them."

Ford suffered a pelvic bone injury in Gage Gundy's penultimate game with the Pioneers — the state semifinal from a year ago. It was first thought to potentially be career-ending.

Gundy said he watched as Ford played a week later in the state championship game against Choctaw on the final drive, when the Pioneers ran behind him to run the clock out.

"He did that with an injury that he shouldn't have been on the field for six months, so that's what you're getting with him. He tried to get his parents to sign a release to get him to play in the state championship with a really serious injury," Gundy said. "It's hard to find young men that are willing to compete like that and just give their body up."