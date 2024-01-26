Oklahoma State cross country coach Dave Smith gets new contract, raise after NCAA title

Nov 18, 2023; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Oklahoma State coach Dave Smith (right) celebrates with Fouad Messaoudi after the Cowboys won the men's team title during the NCAA cross country championships at Panorama Farms. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having just helped Oklahoma State to the school’s 53rd national championship across all sports, cross country and track coach Dave Smith has received a raise and a contract extension.

Smith, whose full title is director of track and field and cross country, will now make $500,000 per year in a contract that was extended by three years through the 2027-28 school year. The move was part of several university-wide personnel items approved by the Board of Regents in their Friday meeting.

Smith's previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 202 and paid him $373,425 per year.

The OSU men’s cross country team won the NCAA title in November, its fourth under Smith.

Nov 17, 2023; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Dave Smith at a press conference prior to the NCAA cross country championships at Panorama Farms. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In one of his program’s more impressive feats, the OSU women won the Big 12 indoor track and field championship last year, despite not having an indoor track facility on campus.

A graduate of Michigan State, Smith began his coaching career at Washington in 1997. After a stint at Texas Tech, he came to OSU as an assistant in 2002.

In 2006, he was promoted to head men’s cross country coach. Two years later, he was named head men’s track coach. And in 2009, he was promoted to become the director of the men’s and women’s track and cross country programs.

