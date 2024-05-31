Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs Florida Gators in NCAA softball WCWS: See our top photos
View our top photos of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series.
View our top photos of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde project if the Big Ten overtake the SEC, UCLA owing Cal money, Julian Lewis visiting Indiana, and a lawsuit against Cold Stone Creamery.