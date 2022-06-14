Oklahoma State Cowboys Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Oklahoma State 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

OSU Schedule & Analysis

Spencer Sanders, QB Sr.

Go ahead and put in any one of about four Oklahoma State defensive ends in this spot, and several other stars appear ready to step up, but the star of the show is the First Team All-Big 12 quarterback.

Sanders threw 30 touchdown passes and ran for almost 800 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons, and then he took it up a few notches. There might have been a few too many interceptions at bad times, but he completed 62% of his passes for a third straight season for 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also ran for 668 yards and six touchdowns.

Brock Martin, DE Sr.

6-3, 245. 103 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 26.5 TFL, 5 fumble recoveries. First Team All-Big 12

Collin Oliver, DE Soph.

6-2, 235. 29 tackles, team-high 10.5 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble. Second Team All-Big 12

Tyler Lacy, DE Sr.

6-4, 285. 86 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 21.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Trace Ford, DE Jr.

6-3, 240. Missed last year with a knee injury. He made 51 tackles with 7.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 8 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in two seasons. 2019 & 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Brennan Presley, WR Jr.

5-8, 175. 57 catches, 744 yards (13.1 ypc), 8 TD, 51 rushing yards, 1 TD in two seasons. Second Team All-Big 12

Jason Taylor, S Sr.

6-0, 215. 76 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT – 1 for a TD – 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Hunter Woodard, OG Sr.

6-5, 300. Honorable Mention All-Big 12 going into his third year as a starter. He could move around where needed on the left side, but he’ll almost certainly start again at right guard.

Dominic Richardson, RB Jr.

6-0, 210. 123 carries, 596 yards (4.8 ypc), 7 TD, 8 catches, 66 yards in two seasons.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB Jr.

5-10, 180. 23 tackles, 3 broken up passes in nine games in his first year on the field.

