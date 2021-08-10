Oklahoma State Cowboys: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma State season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

– Oklahoma State Cowboys Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 6-3 in Big 12

Head Coach: Mike Gundy, 17th year, 137-67

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 19

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 22

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 50

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Oklahoma State offense was okay, but it wasn’t anywhere near the high-flying fun show it should’ve been. It struggled with injuries, the running game wasn’t quite devastating enough, and the offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection and when it came to keeping defensive fronts out of the backfield.

The team still went 8-3 with wins over Iowa State, Tulsa, and in the bowl over Miami, but the O can do a whole lot more. There’s plenty of work to do at the skill spots along with some big losses on the O line, but it’s Oklahoma State. The offense is going to be very, very good, but there’s a concern at …

– Wide receiver. The Cowboys lose top three targets Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf for a passing game that – like the rest of the offense in 2020 – was fine, but wasn’t as good as it should’ve been.

On the plus side, the cupboard is hardly bare with Braydon Johnson back after finishing third on the team with 248 yards leading a corps that should be dangerous with a little time.

6-3 former Washington State Cougar Tay Martin is back for a super-senior season – he didn’t quite blow up with 15 catches after making 143 grabs for Wazzu – and speedy Brennan Pressley showed off his upside with 118 yards and three scores in the bowl win over Miami.

Getting them the ball is junior Spencer Sanders, who was banged up a bit throughout last year but threw for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has to cut down on his picks, but he’s a baller. Former big recruit Shane Illingworth got his feet wet last year when – he’s a strong No. 2.

Story continues

– Chuba Hubbard wasn’t able to recreate the magic of 2019, and now he’s off to the Carolina Panthers. 222-pound senior Dezmon Jackson and 200-pound senior LD Brown combined for close to 1,000 yards with six touchdowns. The backfield is good, and it’s getting better with Jaylen Warren coming in from Utah State.

Star OT Tevin Jenkins is a Chicago Bear, but three starters are back on the line, and there’s help from the transfer portal.

It might not be splashy, but getting center Danny Godlevske from Miami University is a big deal. There’s enough depth to come up with a few good position battles around the former RedHawk and former West Virginia guard Josh Sills.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Defense

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Defense

– There were some meltdown moments, but the defense allowed 21 points or fewer six times, was No. 1 in the country at third down stops, and the pass rush was among the best in the Big 12.

A little more consistency would be a plus, but there are plenty of positives to build on after allowing 379 yards and 23.5 points per game. Seven starters are expected to be back along with a whole lot of talented depth, with the stars in …

– The secondary – it should be outstanding. The Cowboys are loaded at safety with three good ones, led by Tre Sterling and his 74 tackles from last year along with Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tanner McCalister each with all-star upside.

The corner situation isn’t quite as strong without Rodarius Williams, but Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a good-sized all-around defender who can hit. It’s a young group, but it’s talented.

– The linebacking pros gets back leading tackler Malcolm Rodriguez – he made 82 tackles and three sacks with seven tackles for loss – but big hitter Amen Ogbongbemiga is done.

235-pound Devin Harper isn’t Ogbongbemiga, but he’s a good veteran who’ll step in and should be among the team’s leading tacklers after coming up with 37 stops.

– The line is going through a few changes, but it’ll be better this year. Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy are good pass rushers – Ford is a quick playmaker and Lacy brings more thump – and the front is set at tackle around a deep group starting with Israel Antwine and Sione Asi as the 300+ pound anchors.

– What You Need To Know: Offense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Top Players

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Top Players

Best Oklahoma State Cowboys Offensive Player

OG Josh Sills, Sr.

The Cowboys got themselves a star for the interior of the line. The 6-6, 330-pound Sills came over from West Virginia and was an immediate force and leader from his guard spot. He earned All-Big 12 honors, but he should be in the mix for more All-America recognition for his versatility – he can kick out to tackle if needed – and power.

2. RB LD Brown, Sr.

3. QB Spencer Sanders, Jr.

4. RB Dezmon Jackson, Sr.

5. PK Alex Hale, Jr.

Related

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Best Oklahoma State Cowboys Defensive Player

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr.

On a D with a few solid NFL prospects – safety Kolby Harvell-Peel should rise up the charts with a strong year – it’ll be Rodriguez who’s the statistical star and vocal leader of the D.

Around for his super-senior season, the 5-11, 225-pounder led the team with 82 tackles last season with three sacks and seven tackles for loss. He was a do-it-all playmaker in the 4-2-5, coming up with double-digit stops against Oklahoma and Texas.

2. S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Sr.

3. DE Tyler Lacy, Jr.

4. DE Trace Ford, Jr.

5. S Tre Sterling, Sr.

Top Incoming Oklahoma State Cowboys Transfer

C Danny Godlevske, Sr.

The Cowboy line got a huge boost last year when Josh Sills came over from West Virginia and became a fixture, and while Godlevske might not be quite as talented, he could make just as big an impact at center.

The 6-3, 305-pounder isn’t massive, but he’s been a rock-solid all-star blocker for Miami University over the last three years. He’s quick, experienced, and he fills an immediate need.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Keys To The Season

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Keys To The Season

Oklahoma State Cowboys Biggest Key: Offense

Somehow do a bit more with the ground game without Chuba Hubbard. The Oklahoma State backfield cupboard is hardly bare with LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson two good veterans to go along with a deep stable of options to work into the mix.

The Oklahoma State ground game was fine, but it wasn’t nearly as nasty as it the 2019 version when Hubbard was running wild. The Cowboys averaged 5.3 yards per run two years ago and just four yards per carry last season – the banged up Hubbard wasn’t as explosive.

It’s no coincidence that the three losses came on three of the worst rushing days of the season. The Cowboys didn’t hit 150 yards six times – they lost three of them, and the other three games were way-too-tight wins over Tulsa, Kansas State, and Miami.

They were 5-0 when hitting 200 rushing yards and have won their last seven games going back to last year when getting there.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Biggest Key: Defense

Come up with takeaways on a steadier basis. Takeaways don’t always equal wins for the team – the Cowboys lost the five-takeaway game against TCU – but they obviously help.

The overall numbers were fine for the defense, and the turnovers have been there over the last few seasons, but it’s been a feast-or-famine thing.

The Cowboys generated 16 takeaways last year, but eight of them came in a two-game stretch against TCU and Texas Tech, and with two against both Kansas State and Miami. There were just six over the other seven games.

It was the same thing in 2019. OSU came up with multiple takeaways in six games, but got just two in the other seven games.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Key Player To A Successful Season

QB Spencer Sanders, Jr.

He’s been good, but the offense needs more out of its quarterback.

No one was confusing Taylor Cornelius with Kyler Murray, but he threw for close to 4,000 yards with 32 touchdowns in 2018. That was coming off the almost 14,000 career passing yards and 92 touchdowns from the Mason Rudolph era.

Sanders brings plenty of mobility and experience, but he’s had two straight 2,000-yard passing seasons with 19 interceptions – that’s not how Oklahoma State rolls.

It’s his third year and he had a strong spring – watch out for a jump in efficiency. If he’s terrific, the Cowboys will be players – pushing Oklahoma and Iowa State – in the Big 12 race.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Key Game To The 2021 Season

Oklahoma, Nov. 7

It’s been six straight losses and eight of the last nine, and now it’s back to being the last game in the regular season again. There are big back-to-back road games at Texas and Iowa State – the Cowboys have to at least split against those two – and there are plenty of landmines along the way, but …

It’s Oklahoma. It’s about time to win this again.

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

2020 Oklahoma State Cowboys Fun Stats

– 3rd Down Conversions: OSU 42% – Opponents 26.5%

– Fumbles: Opponents 19 (lost 10) – OSU 12 (lost 6)

– Red Zone Scores: OSU 40-of-49 – Opponents 25-of-29

NEXT: Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: What Will Happen, Season Prediction

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: What Will Happen, Season Prediction

There’s something to be said for being consistently above-average, but Oklahoma State is way overdue to do something splashy – like get to the Big 12 Championship.

The program has enjoyed 15 straight winning seasons with 15 straight bowl appearances under Mike Gundy, it won four of its last five bowl games, and it finished in the Big 12’s top three in five of the last six seasons and in ten of the last 12.

It’s been a strong run of consistency, but after four ten-win seasons in a five year stretch from 2013 to 2017, OSU hasn’t been above eight wins in any of the last three seasons, and the 23-3 stretch of 2010 and 2011 is now a long, long time ago.

And …

Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas.

Those five teams have been in the Big 12 Championship since the game kicked it back up in the 2017 season after a six-year hiatus.

Throw Kansas State into the mix – and forgetting about Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M – and since the first Big 12 Championship in 1996, six of the ten current conference schools played in the spotlight game.

Oklahoma State might have won the 2011 Big 12 Championship and a piece of the 2010 version, but it joins Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia as the four current Big 12ers to never get that fun extra game.

With only some offense to the conference, it’s a ten-team league that usually has at least two teams each season that stink. So to get there already after this way too long preamble …

Go play in the Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma State.

Set The Oklahoma State Cowboys Regular Season Win Total At … 8

Oklahoma is loaded this year, Iowa State is the media darling, and the attention will be on Texas because it’s Texas and it has a new head coach, but Oklahoma State could be the sneaky-good team in the mix.

The offense needs to be sharper than it was last season, and it should be. The defense needs to be a bit more consistent and a little better than 2020, and it should be.

And again, it’s the Big 12. It’s not the SEC West or Big Ten East. If you’re good enough to be in the top three again, you should be good enough to finally win that one extra game to get to the top two to earn the invite to Arlington.

Road games at Texas and Iowa State will make that tough, and teams like Texas Tech and Kansas State are going to be rough in this super-senior year, so expect yet another very good above-average season with at least eight wins, a bowl appearance, and likely a post-season win.

That’s okay for this consistently rock-solid, but it would be nice to finally get a little bit more.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis