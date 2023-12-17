Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has ‘no idea’ what to expect from Aggies in Texas Bowl

The element of surprise is rare in sports, but that is certainly the case for Texas A&M‘s upcoming matchup against No. 20 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

The Aggies are currently in a transition period led by interim head coach Elijah Robinson. Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12 and hired Mike Elko from Duke to replace him on Nov. 26.

“We have no idea what they’re gonna do,” Gundy said Thursday. “We don’t have any idea what they’re gonna do. They play three down, they play four down. They play man, they play zone. The coordinator’s not there on either side of the ball. “So, we don’t have any idea what they’re doing. We’re practicing for spring ball and putting a little gameplan together and gonna go down and play.”

Elko hired Collin Klein from Kansas State as the new offensive coordinator on Dec. 6. He has yet to formally hire a new defensive coordinator. However, one would imagine that Elko would want to bring in one of his own guys to fill his former role rather than retaining D.J. Durkin from Fisher’s staff.

As for the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 27, none of us have any idea what the Aggies will look like, Gundy included.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire