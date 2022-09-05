Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy not convinced 12-team playoff is best for college football

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy has never been afraid to be a contrarian.

And he took that position against the popular national opinion that an expanded college football playoff is good for the game.

Speaking on Monday afternoon at his weekly media luncheon, Gundy said he worried about the new agreement, which will go into effect by the fall of 2026, diluting the meaning of the regular season.

“I don’t think college football is broke, so I’m not sure why we’re trying to fix it,” he said. “The reason college football is a hot commodity and it’s a great stock right now is because every game matters in college football. That’s why people watch it.

“We gain revenue money by people watching television. We all know that. There’s a risk-reward in everything we do…. You have to be a little careful that you don’t change it to where people aren’t as interested in watching the game.”

Gundy added that he’s unsure if there will be 12 teams capable of winning a national championship in a typical year, making some early-round playoff games pointless.

“If you just went back and looked at the end-of-the-season rankings prior to the bowl games over the last 10 years, eight years, is there really 12 teams that you say, ‘Hey, they can legitimately win the national championship,’” Gundy said. “If not, then we shouldn’t really have them playing for it.”

Based on CFP rankings (and Associated Press rankings before the creation of the CFP in 2014), OSU would have made a 12-team playoff three times in the Gundy era (2011, 2016 and 2021). And five other times, the Cowboys were ranked in the top 12 at some point in November, meaning they would have been legitimate contenders for a playoff bid.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys will host Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Return of Jaden Bray, Deondre Jackson unknown

The Cowboys were without an offensive starter and an expected backup last Thursday, and the return of both remains in question.

Sophomore receiver Jaden Bray was out with an injury, and Gundy said he expects Bray to return this season, though the timetable is unclear. Bray was slotted as a starting outside receiver coming off a true freshman season in which he led the Cowboys in yards per reception (19.2).

And the Cowboys were without backup running back Deondre Jackson, who tweeted last Wednesday that he would not be playing in the opener because of an issue with his transcript following his transfer from Texas A&M over the summer.

Gundy labeled it as a day-to-day situation. Jackson’s eligibility is not in question, but he is awaiting word from the NCAA on his clearance.

“That's out of my hands,” Gundy said. “It's difficult to communicate when you're working with the NCAA. You might get some information from them, then you might not hear from them for two weeks. So, we knew that he had some things to get taken care of, but we didn't really know for sure, nor how long it would take. He's done all of his part, let’s put it that way.

“Now, we're just waiting on the clarification. It shouldn't be much further away, I wouldn't think.”

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back is expected to be in the primary rotation when he’s cleared.

Youthful struggles on defense

With the benefit of video review, Gundy elaborated on what caused some of the defensive lapses in the 58-44 win over Central Michigan, particularly late in the game.

But the crux of the issues were the same: youth.

It resulted in a combination of poor positioning, as well as situations where players were in position, but failed to make the play.

But experience and pre-snap communication are the biggest keys.

“You have communication that takes place from corners to safeties, safeties to linebackers, goes on throughout the game,” Gundy said. “So, veteran players can keep their eyes on something and move around and see something and relocate, still hear and get communicated and pass the communication on.

“Young players see things happen, they're trying to figure out what to do and where to go and they don't even hear anything. So the communication needs to improve.”

A confusing review

Replay review was used only once in OSU’s opener, and from all accounts, it was a pointless review.

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders had a pass that was intercepted, but it came after a Central Michigan player had been flagged for offsides, thus making it a free play for OSU.

Once OSU accepted the penalty, the interception was voided.

However, officials still decided to review the interception to determine if the defender had his foot inbounds. After the review, the official acknowledged that the interception was wiped out by the penalty.

“They just wanted to try their stuff out,” Gundy joked. “I asked the guy on the side, I said, ‘Is this a reviewable play?’

“He said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I said, ‘Do you know what they’re doing?’ And he said, ‘No… I have no idea what they’re doing.’”

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Preston Wilson last Thursday against Central Michigan. Sanders was named the Big 12's offensive player of the week.

Extra points

➤ Sanders was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week for his season-opening performance in which he threw for 406 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.

➤ Gundy pointed to receiver John Paul Richardson and safety Sean Michael Flanagan as players whose first-game performances exceeded expectations.

➤ Though the tight end trio of Braden Cassity, Jake Schultz and Quinton Stewart weren’t used frequently, Gundy said all three received high grades for their play.

➤ Officials for Saturday’s game against Arizona State will be assigned by the Pac-12 Conference, according to the game contract. The Big 12 will assign officials when OSU goes to Tempe, Arizona, next September. Also part of the contract, OSU will pay Arizona State $400,000 for this year’s game, with ASU paying the Cowboys the same amount for next year’s game.

