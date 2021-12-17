Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy trolls Ohio State using Jim Harbaugh quote

After Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 on Nov. 27, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh threw a thinly veiled comment at Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, saying "some people wake up on third base and think they hit a triple."

This was in response to the question about hearing all the chatter coming from Columbus, whether it was Day’s "we’re gonna hang 100 on them," to defensive tackle Tyleik Williams stomping on a J.J. McCarthy jersey in a video. Harbaugh, of course, was essentially saying Day didn’t build the Ohio State program, he inherited a powerhouse built by Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.

Well, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is getting into the act.

The Buckeyes hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Dec. 7. On the opening day of the early signing period, Gundy wasn’t going to take that poaching idly. After acknowledging the departure, Gundy used Harbaugh's angle but wasn’t as thinly veiled about it.

"Consistency is the most important thing in building a big-time college football program, in my opinion,” Gundy added. “Now, I’ve never been at some of these schools where, as people say, you wake up on third base and you think you hit a triple. I’ve never been there, so I don’t know what it’s like to coach at a school like that. Coach Knowles will know.”

Assuredly, like Harbaugh’s comment after The Game, this will be likely to rankle some feathers in Columbus.

