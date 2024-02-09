Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton sees a future for Bedlam basketball after OU's SEC move

STILLWATER — While many coaches at OU and Oklahoma State have been reluctant to talk about the future of Bedlam in their respective sports, OSU’s Mike Boynton says he and OU coach Porter Moser have had discussions about what the series could look like in men’s basketball.

The Sooners host the Cowboys in this season’s first edition of Bedlam at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, with the Pokes hosting the final scheduled meeting Feb. 24 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OU is set to join the Southeastern Conference in July, breaking away from the Cowboys and the Big 12.

Boynton said Thursday that while continuing the series in the 2024-25 season could be difficult, he sees the teams realigning in the future.

“I don’t want to get ahead of anything, but Porter and I have discussed it,” Boynton said. “I do think there’ll still be a basketball game. I don’t know if it’ll happen next year.”

The primary difficulty for next season would be the already existing non-conference games under contract, and trying to work within the framework of those games and other logistical issues to come to an agreement.

“Where do you play it? Do you play it every other year? Do you play it at a neutral site?” Boynton asked rhetorically. “I would put the chances of it happening next year pretty small. But I don’t think it’s over for basketball.”

OU vs. OSU

TIPOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (ESPN+)

