Oklahoma State brings more difficult challenges for the Texas defense

The Texas defense has made dramatic improvement statistically this season. The Longhorns are surrendering just 347.4 yards and 18.3 points per game. Albeit, it has come against lesser offensive competition.

Save for the Alabama offense, Texas hasn’t been challenged like they are about to be moving forward. Texas Tech and Oklahoma were without their starting quarterback. Iowa State and West Virginia aren’t the most dynamic offensive teams. UTSA and ULM were simply overmatched.

Saturday marks the beginning of an offensive gauntlet for the Longhorns. Oklahoma State and TCU loom as teams who could capitalize on Texas’ weaknesses in the passing game. Kansas State presents an athletic, dynamic challenge in their backfield with Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn. Even Baylor and Kansas have proven to be explosive offensively.

Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense has been able to overcome questionable play calls and mental lapses to this point, but that may end this week. The remaining offenses Texas faces can be expected to call near-perfect games against the Longhorns. Kwiatkowski will need to be sharp down the stretch.

Here’s a look at the Longhorns’ remaining schedule.

at No. 11 Oklahoma State (October 22)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

at No. 17 Kansas State (November 5)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

vs No. 8 TCU (November 12)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

at Kansas (November 19)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

vs Baylor (November 25)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire