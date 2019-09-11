Oklahoma State booster and stadium namesake T. Boone Pickens dies

T. Boone Pickens (R) watches Oklahoma State's pro day with coach Mike Gundy in 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State booster and energy businessman T. Boone Pickens died Wednesday. He was 91.

Pickens’ name is on Oklahoma State’s football stadium and, according to the Dallas Morning News, will be buried at the school’s golf course.

The money he donated to the school’s athletic department is more than any other single person has ever given to a university athletic department. He gave $165 million in a single donation in 2005 that was then invested into a hedge fund with waived management fees that he controlled.

That $165 million helped pay for renovations to the stadium that has had his name on it since 2003. His donations have also paid for upgraded facilities for numerous other Oklahoma State sports teams.

The OSU school of Geology also has his name. The former CEO of Mesa Petroleum reportedly donated over $1 billion of his fortune to various causes throughout his lifetime.

‘I’m in it to win it’

Pickens published a letter to Oklahoma State fans on his website about his hopes and desires for the 2019 Oklahoma State football season. He said “I’m in it to win it” and his first goal was a Big 12 title followed by a College Football Playoff berth.

He then detailed the why of his giving to the school.

“I’m heavily invested in Oklahoma State,” Pickens wrote. “Sometimes I forget what all I’ve given over the years. In the spirit of tying up loose ends, and setting the record straight, I called OSU the other day to get a total giving number. The total now stands at $652 million, a number boosted by a series of unpublicized gifts over the past 10 years. I have a unique approach to giving. While many others of my status endow foundations that spin out millions of dollars over the course of generations, I want to see the good that’s done with my money today, while I’m alive, and not wonder what is done with it long after I’m gone. OSU’s athletic director, Mike Holder, has been a good steward of my funds on the athletic side of the ledger, as has OSU President Burns Hargis been on the academic side.”

“Unquestionably, $652 million is a lot, and there are no doubt critics out there who would champion it going for broader, societal issues. I’m satisfied with my giving. I don’t want a bigger suite or a better parking spot. Or yet another honorary degree. I want championships across the board. I hope you understand why, and I hope we get them while I can still savor the victories.”

