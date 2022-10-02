Oklahoma State beats Baylor, Kansas remains undefeated: Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 5

The Big 12 conference has three undefeated teams remaining after week five. Oklahoma State knocked off 2021’s Big 12 champion Baylor. Kansas survived a last-second rally from Iowa State, and TCU dominated the Oklahoma Sooners to remain among the ranks of unbeaten teams.

Big 12 play in the early going has provided some fantastic games and storylines. The resurgent Kansas Jayhawks have earned the right to host College Gameday next Saturday when they host the TCU Horned Frogs.

Kansas State followed up their performance against Oklahoma with another strong outing, this time against Texas Tech, and the Longhorns rebounded from their loss in Lubbock with an 18-point win over West Virginia.

After week five’s action, let’s update the Big 12 power rankings, shall we?

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a first down against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Baylor 36-25

Oklahoma State gets revenge for the Big 12 title game loss a year ago to remain undefeated with their win over Baylor. Spencer Sanders totaled 256 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys got a 98-yard kickoff return to beat the Bears in Waco.

Next Week: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0)

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) heads towards the end zone during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Iowa State 14-11

Kansas’ offense was held in check in this one, but the defense stood tall, limiting the Cyclones to just 11 points. Iowa State had a chance to tie the game with under a minute to play, but the kick sailed wide.

Now 5-0 on the season, the Jayhawks get set to host the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs.

Next Week: vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas State Wildcats (4-1, 2-0)

Previous Rank: 4

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) breaks away from several Texas Tech Red Raiders defenders on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 37-28

A week after beating Oklahoma, the Wildcats proved it wasn’t a mirage with their 37-28 win over Texas Tech. Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn both rushed for more than 170 yards. Martinez added three rushing touchdowns and 116 yards and another score.

This Kansas State team looks like a Big 12 contender with the way Martinez is playing the last two weeks.

Next Week: at Iowa State

Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 36-25

Blake Shapen threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, but two interceptions kept Baylor from making a serious comeback against the Cowboys.

Next Week: BYE

TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0)

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Beat Oklahoma 55-24

So, TCU’s good again. Max Duggan had himself a day. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards and two more as the Horned Frogs walloped Oklahoma.

Next Week: at Kansas

Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-2)

Kansas super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt (93) holds down Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) as he tries to get a throw out in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost to Kansas 14-11

Hunter Dekkers had another solid day throwing the ball, but the Cyclones couldn’t get it in the end zone. Iowa State was held to 5 of 18 on third downs by the Jayhawks’ defense. It doesn’t get any easier as they welcome Kansas State to town next week.

Next Week: vs. Kansas State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1)

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Lost to Kansas State 37-28

Texas Tech suffered a similar fate as the Oklahoma Sooners did a week ago. They couldn’t stop Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn in the running game. That win over Texas remains a good one, but things stay tough with a road trip to Stillwater on the horizon.

Next Week: at Oklahoma State

Texas Longhorns (3-2, 1-1)

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat West Virginia

Texas bounced back from their loss to Texas Tech with a big win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns. The Texas defense held the Mountaineers to just 314 total yards and two yards per carry.

Unlike Oklahoma, they look like they got things right before their trip to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oklahoma Sooners (3-2, 0-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) hurdles Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Harrington (37) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost to TCU 55-24

Things just aren’t right with this team. Two weeks ago, they dominated Nebraska, and now, they look lost defensively. The Sooners allowed four touchdowns of 60 yards or more. They couldn’t generate a pass rush, and tackling was again an issue.

The offense wasn’t much better for Oklahoma. Dillon Gabriel struggled to hit his receivers, often throwing high, and they couldn’t rebound from the early Marvin Mims fumble.

I was fully prepared to put Oklahoma at 10, but West Virginia didn’t look good against Texas this week and now sits at 2-3 on the season.

Next Week: vs. Texas (Dallas)

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Justice Finkley (1) pressures West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Lost to Texas

After a big win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, I fully expected West Virginia to play better this week against Texas. But the Longhorns jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and cruised to victory.

Next Week: BYE

