Oklahoma State basketball vs. Wofford: Three takeaways from Cowboys' win against Terriers

STILLWATER — For the first time this season, Oklahoma State is above .500.

After several tight losses this season, the Cowboys pulled out a tight win against Wofford, 76-70, in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Bryce Thompson finding groove from deep

It wasn’t a smooth start to the season for senior guard Bryce Thompson.

Thompson shot 29% from long range during the 2021-22 season, his first in Stillwater, but raised his 3-point percentage to 37% last season. But nine games into the season, he missed a three-game stretch in November and was shooting 8 of 24 (33%) from 3-point range. Part of it could have stemmed from time off during injury, and another part of it could have been learning to play in rhythm with an overhauled roster.

Regardless, Thompson has found his shot again in the past two games.

Against Wofford, Thompson scored the game’s opening bucket from 3, then tacked on two more in the first 4:47 of the first half. He started 3 for 3 from deep, including a tough, contested shot from the left wing, and had nine points before the first media timeout. He finished with a team-high 19 points.

That came three days after he went 4 for 9 from 3-point range in a win against Oral Roberts.

Thompson never took more than five attempts from beyond the arc in OSU’s first nine games and had 24 attempts in total. He took seven on Wednesday, putting him at 16 attempts the past two games, and his 3-point percentage has boosted to 42.5%.

OSU kept Bailey in check, but Terriers hurt Cowboys in paint

Dillon Bailey is Wofford’s leading scorer, entering Wednesday averaging 15.1 points a game, but OSU (6-5) did a nice job of keeping him off the scoreboard.

Bailey had scored 20 or more points in more games (five) than he had been held to below 12 points (twice), but the Cowboys held him to two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

The Terriers (6-6) take the 25th-most 3s in the country and make them at the 29th- best rate, and Bailey is responsible for part of that, shooting 36.6% from 3. But he went 0-4 from deep, and Wofford shot 6 of 21 (28.6%), which limited it offensively.

With Bailey not posting his normal output, though, center Kyler Filewich posted a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Wofford relied on baskets in the paint from players like Filewich to make up for the lack of outside shooting. The Terriers outscored the Cowboys 46-14 in the paint.

Cowboys did the little things right

In most games this season, there have been key areas to point out why OSU ended up with a loss.

Against Abilene Christian, it was poor free throw shooting (40%). Against Southern Illinois, OSU was outrebounded 43-24. Even in wins, like against Tulsa, the game was kept tight for longer because of 28 turnovers.

There wasn’t any of that against Wofford.

The Cowboys turned the Terriers over 13 times and won the points-off-turnovers battle, 21-8. OSU had 21 assists to 13 turnovers. The rebounding fairly balanced, 35-28 in favor of the Terriers, and Wofford had five offensive rebounds. The Cowboys took only five free throws and made them all.

Wofford kept the game close much of that night, and had the Cowboys not done the little things right, they could have picked up another close loss, just as they did against ACU, St. Bonaventure, Notre Dame and others.

