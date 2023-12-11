Oklahoma State basketball vs. Tulsa: Takeaways from Cowboys' win in The Battleground 2k

Despite a record number of turnovers, the Oklahoma State Cowboys ended a two-game losing streak.

OSU got off to a fast start and held off Tulsa, 72-57, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday evening in The Battleground 2K event.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Cowboys set record number of turnovers, kept them from sealing a win early

The Cowboys (4-5) had a chance to run away from Tulsa and put the game away early, but turnovers kept the Golden Hurricane in the game.

OSU turned the ball over a season-high 14 times – in the first half.

In total, the Cowboys committed 28 turnovers, the highest total in the Mike Boynton era.

With 5:32 to play in the first half, OSU led TU 30-11 and was playing one of its most complete games of the season. The defense was taking care of business, allowing just four baskets, and the offense was shooting better than 60% from the field. Then came bad turnovers.

Brandon Garrison made a bad pass that led to free throws. A Bryce Thompson turnover turned into a pullup jumper for TU (5-3). The Golden Hurricane picked up 10 steals in the first half.

After OSU took the 19-point lead with five and a half to play before halftime, the Cowboys scored five points and turned the ball over six times. During that time, Tulsa cut the big OSU lead back to nine going into the break.

It didn’t stop there.

The Cowboys doubled their total in the second half. Bryce Thompson had the most with six, and Quion Williams and Javon Small each had five.

Defense starts fast, holds TU to season-low scoring

Tulsa makes its living from the free-throw line, and the Cowboys prevented that early in the game, stunting the Tulsa offense and building a comfortable lead.

Entering Sunday, Tulsa was sixth in the country in free throw attempts, averaging 28.4 a game. The Cowboys didn’t allow the Golden Hurricane an attempt until a pair of technical foul free throws with 9:59 remaining in the first half.

TU finished with 20 free-throw attempts, but OSU built a big first-half lead before, holding Tulsa to 3-of-15 shooting from the first in the first 11 minutes.

In total, the Cowboys forced 20 turnovers and held Tulsa to 20-for-54 shooting (37%), and TU made just 3 of 20 3-pointers.

Tulsa came into the game averaging 79.6 points a game and hadn’t been held under 70 all season.

Isaiah Miranda makes college basketball debut

Isaiah Miranda’s long-awaited debut came on Sunday, but it didn’t last long.

Miranda, a 7-foot-1 redshirt freshman, subbed into the game with 11:35 to play in the first half, making his first appearance in a college basketball game. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and played his true freshman season at North Carolina State but didn’t see game action.

A hip injury kept Miranda out of the Cowboys’ first four games, then he was supposed to make his debut against New Orleans but hurt an ankle in warmups. So, in the ninth game of the season, Miranda made his first appearance.

He picked up a rebound on his first defensive stand, then set an illegal screen on the ensuing offensive possession. Ten seconds later, Miranda got into an exchange with TU forward Jarred Hall and was called for a technical foul.

One minute and 36 seconds into his debut, Miranda was subbed out before reentering with 8:12 left in the second half.

Miranda finished with two points, two rebounds and two fouls in four minutes.

