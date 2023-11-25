Oklahoma State basketball vs. Houston Christian: Three takeaways from Cowboys' win

STILLWATER – After the first 10 minutes, OSU didn’t leave much doubt.

The Cowboys ran past Houston Christian, 92-65, in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night after the Huskies put up a fight early. OSU has won two straight heading into its toughest stretch of the season so far.

Here are three takeaways from OSU’s win.

Mike Marsh quietly does a lot

Javon Small, Jarius Hicklen, Jamyron Keller and others have received much attention for flashy plays and big stat lines, but a Cowboy in the paint has been a staple of the offense.

Mike Marsh continued his solid play at center with a 14-point, five-rebound performance Friday night.

Marsh, a redshirt senior transfer, hit double digits in scoring for the second straight game and third time overall, and he’s averaging 10 points and seven rebounds a game for the Cowboys (3-3).

On offense, beyond his 6-for-9 shooting, Marsh provided three offensive rebounds, pushing his season total to 13 in five games played. And at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, he provides stout defense in the lane.

The Cowboy bench has been effective much of the early season, scoring another 47 on Friday, and Marsh has played a big role in that production.

Defense still has some work to do

The Cowboys gave up 65 points. Not bad.

But in the first half, HCU (0-4) went toe-to-toe with OSU on offense. It put up 37 points and made 3 of 6 3-pointers after entering the night having made only eight 3s all season. Ten minutes into the game, OSU trailed, 25-23.

OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the win against New Orleans that his team was still nowhere close to where it was on defense last season, but he’s seeing his team make progress.

Eventually, the Cowboys outmanned the Huskies in the final minutes of the first half and blew the doors open in the second half, allowing only 28 points on 31% shooting, but not before HCU had some early success and showed there is still plenty of room for improvement on defense.

Things are about to get real

It’s been a shaky start for the Cowboys this season, and the schedule isn’t about to make things any easier.

OSU’s next game is Thursday night at home against No. 8 Creighton, then the Cowboys head on the road for their first true road game against a 4-1 Southern Illinois team that upset them in Stillwater a year ago.

Through Friday, OSU hasn’t played a team in the top 115 of the KenPom rankings, and the average ranking was No. 206. OSU went just 3-3 in that stretch. St. Bonaventure was the Cowboys’ highest-rated opponent at 118, and the past two games were against No. 287 New Orleans and No. 357 (of 362 Division-I teams) Houston Christian.

That’s all about to change.

After the Blue Jays and Salukis, the Cowboys have games against Tulsa (at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City), Oral Roberts, Wofford, South Carolina State and Chicago State before Big 12 play begins against Baylor on Jan. 6.

The Cowboys are winners of two straight and have averaged 94 points a game, but bigger tests are coming.

