Oklahoma State basketball signee Jeremiah Johnson requests release from letter of intent

STILLWATER — The lone high school signee in the incoming class for Oklahoma State men’s basketball has requested a release from his letter of intent, according to reports.

Jeremiah Johnson, an Oklahoma City native who most recently played in the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta, was recruited by former Cowboy coach Mike Boynton, signing his letter of intent last November.

Johnson had confirmed his commitment to the Cowboys last month following the hiring of Steve Lutz as OSU’s new coach. However, Lutz has added multiple guards via the transfer portal in recent weeks.

With Johnson’s departure, Lutz has three open scholarships for the coming season, with three players returning from last year and seven secured via the transfer portal.

