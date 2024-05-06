Oklahoma State basketball to retain Scott Sutton, hire Jeremy Cox as final assistant coach

STILLWATER — Scott Sutton will be retained by new Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz, The Oklahoman has confirmed.

Sutton’s exact role on the staff is to be determined, according to the initial report by the Tulsa World.

The son of the Cowboys’ legendary coach Eddie Sutton, Scott Sutton has been on the OSU staff in various capacities since 2017, mostly as an assistant to former head coach Mike Boynton.

Scott Sutton played for his father at Oklahoma State from 1992-94 before venturing into coaching. He had a successful run as the head coach at Oral Roberts from 1999-2017.

OSU also announced Monday that UTEP assistant Jeremy Cox, who has been a head coach at multiple programs, will join the Cowboys as an assistant as well. One of Lutz’s first jobs was as Cox’s assistant at Garden City Community College 25 years ago.

Lutz’s five-person coaching staff is now full with Cox, Keiton Page, Mike Ekanum, Robert Guster and associate head coach James Miller.

