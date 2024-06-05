Oklahoma State basketball will play Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay in 2024-25 season, per report

Former OSU guard Doug Gottlieb will begin his head coaching career with the Green Bay men's basketball team this season, and his first game will be against his alma mater.

Green Bay will tip off its 2024-25 campaign with a road game against OSU on Nov. 4. The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman first reported the news on Tuesday.

Gottlieb spent three seasons as a guard at OSU from 1997-2000. He averaged 5.9 points and 8.6 assists as a senior and helped lead the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

New UWGB men's basketball coach Doug Gottlieb speaks during an introductory news conference Wednesday at the Kress Center in Green Bay.

Gottlieb began his broadcasting career in 2002 as a co-host on WWLS radio, known locally as "The Sports Animal." He then worked for ESPN and CBS before he joined Fox Sports as a basketball analyst and radio host in 2017.

Gottlieb expressed his desire to become OSU's next head coach this offseason after the firing of Mike Boynton. The program hired former Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz on April 1 instead, and Gottlieb got hired by Green Bay on May 14.

Green Bay went 18-14 (13-7 Horizon League) last season. The Phoenix hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

