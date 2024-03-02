Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Texas in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11 Big 12) travel to face the Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

More: How Indiana roots turned Oklahoma State's Javon Small into a 'very cerebral' point guard

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Texas

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Texas

Tweets by OSUMBB

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Texas start?

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

The Cowboys and Longhorns will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Gaming NET or not, league is elite with Houston & Co.

What channel is OSU vs. Texas basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: How Jamyron Keller became Oklahoma State basketball's 'junkyard dog' thanks to his mother

Oklahoma State vs. Texas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 2

Spread: Texas (-9.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: OSU +425 | UT -600

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Texas in Big 12 game